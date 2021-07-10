If you're constantly searching for the latest food trends, TikTok is the place to be. From pasta chips to creamy lemonade, popular dishes (almost) always get their start on TikTok. One of the most recent trends, however, is actually quite similar to an old favorite: ricotta toast, aka the "new avocado toast," according to the foodies of TikTok.

In a recent TikTok video, user @veronicareign explains how to make the dish. The clip has since gone viral, earning more than 320,000 views and 6,600 comments (and counting). Even Lizzo, who created a vegan version in a TikTok video, has given the dish her stamp of approval. "Ricotta toast is the new avocado toast," echoed Lizzo in the video's caption.

Of course, that's not to say avocado toast has gone by the wayside. Avocado toast has become a staple at cafes, brunch spots, and home kitchens, so you can be sure that it's here to stay. Still, it makes sense that another tasty toast would eventually join its ranks, especially in the world of TikTok.

How do you make ricotta toast?

Ricotta toast, like avocado toast, can be customized based on your preferences and dietary restrictions. But according to the TikTok video by @veronicareign, it generally involves spreading ricotta onto toast and topping it with honey and mixed greens. She also added freshly squeezed lemon juice, raspberry glaze, salt, and pepper. Yum.

Lizzo's version, which used vegan ricotta, featured slightly different toppings. One variation had greens and sautéed grape tomatoes, while the other had honey and red pepper flakes. Both look ​delicious.​

Ideas for ricotta toast toppings:

Ready to jump on the ricotta toast trend? Yeah, us too. In addition to the ingredients mentioned in the TikTok videos, try these delicious topping combos:

Balsamic vinaigrette, sliced strawberries, and basil

Fig jam and fresh thyme

Maple syrup, sliced bananas, and nuts

Diced tomatoes, cilantro, and lime juice

Garlic powder, olive oil, and red pepper flakes

Smoked salmon, lemon juice, and capers

Chopped bacon and everything bagel seasoning

Honestly, we can't wait to try these ingredient pairings. Enjoy!