This Is the Easy Dessert Everyone Will Be Gifting This Holiday Season

'Tis the season of giving, but that doesn't mean you have to actually buy gifts for them to be special. In fact, the most thoughtful presents can be those that are made with love from scratch. One of our favorite DIY options is a sweet treat — after all, who doesn't love the gift of delicious food? And while there are plenty of baked goods that work perfectly as gifts, there is one specific dessert we've been seeing all over the place.

Retailers like Costco and Aldi have brought back their beloved peppermint bark — a confection that typically features layers of peppermint-flavored dark chocolate, white chocolate, and crushed candy cane pieces — and crowds have gone wild. However, this is a treat you can easily make at home and package as a gift.

How to make peppermint bark:

To make your own peppermint bark from scratch, you'll need dark chocolate, white chocolate, peppermint extract, crushed candy canes, and a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. Of course, you can use different types of chocolates based on your dietary restrictions or preferences.

First, melt the dark chocolate and add the peppermint extract. Delish recommends using 12 ounces of chopped chocolate and 1/2 teaspoon of peppermint extract. Then, pour the melted chocolate onto your lined baking sheet, spread it into an even layer, and refrigerate it until it sets.

Next, melt the white chocolate (Delish also recommends using 12 ounces). Pour it in an even layer on top of the dark chocolate and, right away, top it with your crushed candy cane pieces. Then, refrigerate this new layer until it is set. That's it!

Once your peppermint bark is ready, you can break it up into pieces and place it in a tin for gifting.