Aldi Re-Released a Holiday Dessert With a Devoted Following

Halloween might be the best-known holiday for sweet treats, but we can't forget about Christmas. With the festive season around the corner, peppermint bark is back on the scene and our sweet tooth is fully activated.

Aldi just became the latest store to stock its shelves with the chocolatey goodness, according to Instagram fan account @aldifavoritefinds, joining the likes of Costco, which released its Kirkland peppermint bark earlier this week.

The Aldi peppermint bark is made by Choceur and comes in two flavors: white chocolate and Belgian dark chocolate.

For those who aren't in the know, peppermint bark is a slab of chocolate sprinkled with crushed peppermint, then broken into smaller pieces.

"Oh my, they are in stores already? I must go," commented one user on the Instagram post.

Compared to the 22-ounce bag Costco sells, the Aldi bag is a bit smaller at only eight ounces. Aldi hasn't listed the price of the treat on the site as the cost varies by location, but you can grab a box from Costco for $11.99.

However, this isn't the only holiday delicacy Aldi has in stock. According to @aldifavoritefinds, the retailer has a whole slew of new products, like candy cane chocolate-covered almonds and Benton's fudge-covered peppermint cremes, which are Oreo-like cookies coated in chocolate and peppermint shavings.

Needless to say, we'll be making a run to Aldi very, very soon.