This Popular Cookie Is Finally Back at Aldi

Image Credit: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images News/GettyImages See More Photos

Calling all peanut butter fans! Aldi recently brought back its fan-favorite fluffernutter cookies, and you can be sure that we'll be stocking up.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

If you're unfamiliar with fluffernutter, it's a sandwich made of peanut butter and marshmallow creme. It's typically served with white bread, and it hails from the New England region of the U.S.

The fluffernutter cookies at Aldi are directly inspired by the sandwich. According to the product packaging, they're essentially "peanut butter cookies loaded with marshmallows and peanut butter marshmallow cups." Woah.

Advertisement

"They are so, so good!" raved one user on Reddit. Another person commented: "They don't last the day in our house. I've gotten them the past two weeks and they are gone within 24 hours."

Advertisement

The only catch? According to a few Aldi shoppers, the cookies are light on the marshmallow flavor. Some also noted that they wish the cookies had more marshmallow pieces.

The price of these cookies (like many other items, unfortunately) has also increased. According to an older post by Instagram user @aldi.mademedoit, a six-pack of fluffernutter cookies sold for $2.99 in 2020. Today, the same product costs $4.49, as noted by a Reddit thread.

Advertisement

If you'd still like to try the cookies, be sure to visit Aldi soon. Remember, as a limited-edition treat, they won't be around forever.

How to make fluffernutter cookies at home:

If you love the idea of peanut butter and marshmallow cookies, you can try making them at home. Not only will you get more bang for your buck, but you'll be able to amp up the marshmallows too.

We're especially loving this recipe for fluffernutter cookies from Dessert Now, Dinner Later, which takes just 10 minutes to prepare.

Another option is to make peanut butter cookies and serve them as sandwiches filled with marshmallow creme. This recipe by Sugar Spun Run is the perfect example.