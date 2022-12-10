This Popular Cinnamon Treat Is Back on Costco Shelves

Costco is a beautiful place to visit during the holiday season. From giant cookie platters to peppermint bark, the warehouse has brought back a plethora of festive goodies. The most recent restock? Butter cinnamon sugar loaves, a popular Costco treat.

We heard the news from Instagram user @costcobuys, who shared a video of the loaves. "Cinnamon butter sugar loaves are at Costco! These butter pound cakes have a cinnamon sugar crust and cinnamon swirl ... I'm obsessed," the user wrote in their caption. "You get three loaves for $14.99."

The pack is perfect for holiday parties. However, if you want to save the loaves for a later date, you'll be glad to know that they're freezer-friendly. According to shoppers, you can wrap a loaf in foil and put it in a resealable bag. When you're ready to dig in, simply thaw it out.

Another Costco fan suggested making French toast with the butter cinnamon sugar loaf, which sounds ‌amazing‌.

Keep in mind that the product might not be available at all locations just yet. To check if it's in stock at your local warehouse, call Costco in advance. For reference, the item number is 20272.

Other Costco treats for winter 2022:

With so many Costco holiday desserts to choose from, festive shopping is all too easy.

For example, the warehouse is currently offering red velvet mini cakes — or giant cupcakes, depending on how you look at it. One pack contains six mini cakes and costs $9.99. We can see these working well in a holiday spread, especially if you add green sprinkles or candies on top.

The Costco bakery also just added a new treat to its lineup: mini gingerbread cakes. Each mini cake (or oversized cupcake) is topped with vanilla icing and a gingerbread man chocolate topper. It costs $9.99 for six pieces as well.