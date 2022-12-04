If the holidays had an edible mascot, cookies would be it. For starters, decorating cookies is a classic winter activity. They're also ideal for gifting, whether you're hosting loved ones or Santa Claus. However, if you don't have time to bake this year, you'll find the perfect solution at Costco.

Courtesy of @costcofinds on Instagram, we now know that the warehouse brought back its giant holiday cookie tray. One package contains 44 (!!) cookies and are sold in the bakery section.

Each tray contains five types of cookies. The exact varieties appear to vary by location, but to get an idea of the flavors available, check out @costcohotfinds' post from last year. According to the caption, the cookie platter featured powdered brownie walnut, lemon shortbread, iced ginger molasses, coconut almond chocolate, and holiday candy cookie. There were also 42 pieces in previous year, so it looks like Costco decided to tack on two more.

Unfortunately, it looks like this year's cookie tray is more expensive. In past years, it was $9.99. This year, it's $13.99. This is quite the price jump, but given the overall rise of food costs, this is (sadly) not surprising.

Still, at the current price, the gigantic holiday cookie platter may be worth it if you need a last-minute dessert or hostess gift. You can call Costco in advance to check if the product is in stock; its item number s 1515445.

Other Costco treats for the 2022 holiday season:

The cult-favorite Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark is back on shelves. One package contains 22 ounces of minty goodness and costs $11.99. At some locations, the bark might be sold right next to the holiday cookie trays.

According to Instagram user @costcoaisles, the bakery section just dropped mini gingerbread cakes (i.e., oversized cupcakes). They're topped with vanilla icing and adorable gingerbread man garnish. One 6-pack box costs $9.99.