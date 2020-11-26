11 Holiday Cookie Recipes That Will Make the Season Extra Festive

When it comes to picking our favorite part of the holiday season, the first word that comes to mind is ​cookies.​ We love them big, small, sandwiched, full of spice, dusted in sugar, covered in sprinkles, and everything in between. Fortunately, there are countless holiday cookie recipes for us to enjoy. To help you find your cookie of choice for the 2021 holiday season, we rounded up some of the best holiday cookie recipes out there.

1. A Cozy Kitchen Gingerbread Crinkle Cookies

Filled with spices and molasses, this recipe sounds like the holiday season inside a cookie. You can expect a soft center and slightly chewy edges, making this a delicious seasonal treat.

Get the full recipe here.

2. My Name Is Yeh Hazelnut Gelt Cookies

"These cookies were born out of my desire to build a repertoire of Hanukkah cookies in a Christmas cookie world!" writes food blogger Molly Yeh. This resulted in a cookie that tastes of orange, hazelnut, and chocolate. Yes, please.

Get the full recipe here.

3. Grandbaby Cakes Flourless Chocolate Orange Cookies

It's like a Terry's Chocolate Orange in your stocking — but in cookie form! Plus, no flour needed.

Get the full recipe here.

4. Muy Bueno Cooking Alfajores (Dulce de Leche Shortbread Cookies)

Popular in countries like Argentina, Peru, and Brazil, these dulce de leche sandwich cookies are as pretty (and tasty) as can be.

Get the full recipe here.

5. Cooking With Manali Sugar Cookies

It wouldn't be a holiday cookie list without a frosted sugar cookie recipe. Fortunately, this Cook With Manali recipe comes with handy step-by-step instructions.

Get the full recipe here.

6. Minimalist Baker Chewy Double Chocolate Peppermint Cookies

Peppermint and chocolate is a match made in holiday heaven. Just imagine how good these will taste with a cup of hot cocoa.

Get the full recipe here.

7. Laura in the Kitchen Raspberry Linzer Cookies

This traditional holiday cookie looks as festive as it is delicious. Filled with raspberry jam and topped with powdered sugar, what's not to love about this treat?

Get the full recipe here.

8. Immaculate Bites Snowball Cookies

Honestly, we'll eat a snowball cookie no matter what time of year it is. However, they are especially delicious during the holiday season (probably because they're covered in powdered sugar "snow").

Get the full recipe here.

9. Brown Sugar Mama Snickerdoodle Cookies

Snickerdoodle cookies have the scent of fall and winter, so if you want your home to smell like a bakery come holiday time, these are the cookies for you.

Get the full recipe here.

10. Orchids and Sweet Tea Chewy Double Chocolate Brownie Cookies

Why choose between cookies and brownies when you can have the best of both worlds? These chunky cookies are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, so you can be sure that they'll make your taste buds sing.

Get the full recipe here.

11. Tastes of Lizzy Frosted Eggnog Cookies

As it turns out, eggnog can be baked into sugar cookies, and we are so here for it. This particular recipe even includes an eggnog-infused butter frosting for the sweetest holiday treat.

Get the full recipe here.