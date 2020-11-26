11 Holiday Cookie Recipes That Will Make the Season Extra Festive

When it comes to picking our favorite part of the holiday season, the first word that comes to mind is cookies. We love them big, small, sandwiched, full of spice, dusted in sugar, covered in sprinkles, and everything in between. Fortunately, there are countless holiday cookie recipes for us to enjoy. To help you find your cookie of choice for the 2021 holiday season, we rounded up some of the best holiday cookie recipes out there.
Filled with spices and molasses, this recipe sounds like the holiday season inside a cookie. You can expect a soft center and slightly chewy edges, making this a delicious seasonal treat.
"These cookies were born out of my desire to build a repertoire of Hanukkah cookies in a Christmas cookie world!" writes food blogger Molly Yeh. This resulted in a cookie that tastes of orange, hazelnut, and chocolate. Yes, please.
It's like a Terry's Chocolate Orange in your stocking — but in cookie form! Plus, no flour needed.
Popular in countries like Argentina, Peru, and Brazil, these dulce de leche sandwich cookies are as pretty (and tasty) as can be.
It wouldn't be a holiday cookie list without a frosted sugar cookie recipe. Fortunately, this Cook With Manali recipe comes with handy step-by-step instructions.
Peppermint and chocolate is a match made in holiday heaven. Just imagine how good these will taste with a cup of hot cocoa.
This traditional holiday cookie looks as festive as it is delicious. Filled with raspberry jam and topped with powdered sugar, what's not to love about this treat?
Honestly, we'll eat a snowball cookie no matter what time of year it is. However, they are especially delicious during the holiday season (probably because they're covered in powdered sugar "snow").
Snickerdoodle cookies have the scent of fall and winter, so if you want your home to smell like a bakery come holiday time, these are the cookies for you.
Why choose between cookies and brownies when you can have the best of both worlds? These chunky cookies are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, so you can be sure that they'll make your taste buds sing.
As it turns out, eggnog can be baked into sugar cookies, and we are so here for it. This particular recipe even includes an eggnog-infused butter frosting for the sweetest holiday treat.
