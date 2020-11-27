10 Holiday Drink Recipes That Will Make This Season Merry and Bright

We'd venture to say that there is nothing better than sipping on a Christmas drink during a chilly, snowy winter day. It doesn't matter if it's sweet or filled with spices, a cocktail or a mocktail, or whether it tastes of fruit or chocolate. All that matters is that it's there for us to enjoy as we celebrate the Christmas season.

So you can find the drink of your holiday dreams, we've listed out some of our favorite Christmas drink recipes below. Cheers!

1. Mexico In My Kitchen Champurrado (Thick Mexican Hot Chocolate)

Filled with Mexican chocolate, cinnamon, sugar, and masa harina corn flour, this drink is a unique (but still delicious) take on the average hot cocoa.

Get the full recipe here.

2. Lin’s Food Christmas Margarita With Polish Krupnik

This margarita is full of Christmas flavors: orange, honey, and cinnamon. It also includes Krupnik, a Polish spiced vodka and honey liqueur.

Get the full recipe here.

3. Jessica in the Kitchen Vegan Eggnog

This is eggnog, but with a dairy-free twist. To make this recipe, all you need is almond milk, cashews, coconut sugar, vanilla extract, and a few spices. It should come together in about three minutes.

Get the full recipe here.

4. Orchids + Sweet Tea Apple Chai Latte

Though this drink looks as though it was made for Christmas morning, we're now going to crave it ​every​ morning — holiday or no holiday.

Get the full recipe here.

5. The Modern Proper Mulled Wine

This mulled wine — which is filled with oranges, star anise, and cinnamon sticks — is sure to make you feel toasty inside.

Get the full recipe here.

6. Salt & Lavender Chocolate Peppermint Stick Cocktail

Using only four ingredients — creme de cacao, Baileys, peppermint schnapps, and a crushed candy cane — you can create a minty, chocolate-y cocktail that tastes like December.

Get the full recipe here.

7. Oh, How Civilized Matcha White Hot Chocolate

Tired of ordinary hot chocolate? Looking for something that's a bit different? Well, this matcha white hot chocolate recipe will definitely satisfy that craving.

Get the full recipe here.

8. A Cookie Named Desire Snickerdoodle Smoothie

Made with dates, almond butter, milk, bananas, cinnamon, and vanilla extract, this smoothie would be a joy to make with the kids in your life. After all, it tastes like a cookie, so what's not to love?

Get the full recipe here.

9. Orchids + Sweet Tea Dairy-Free Caramel Apple Cider

Ready in just five minutes, this creamy caramel apple cider is dairy-free and delicious. It even includes a homemade vegan caramel sauce that's sure to hit the spot.

Get the full recipe here.

10. The Hungry Hutch Pomegranate and Mint Moscato Punch Cocktail

This refreshing punch not only tastes festive, but looks it too. For a booze-free version, simply replace the moscato with seltzer or more pomegranate juice.

Get the full recipe here.