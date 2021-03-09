12 Pie Recipes From Around the World for Pi Day

Pi Day beautifully acts as the perfect excuse to munch on multiple slices of pie in the name of celebrating 3.1415926535 … To assist you in these festive efforts, we've curated a list of savory and sweet international pie recipes that will take you around the world while making your Pi Day as delicious as possible. It's time to get those oven mitts ready!
1. China Sichuan Food's Chinese Meat Pie (Xian Bing)
This traditional Chinese pancake-like hand pie is filled with beef and scallions, but the protein can differ based on where you are located in China.
2. Grandbaby Cakes' Southern Pecan Pie
If you're looking for a pie that will transport you to America's South, this is it.
3. Olive Tomato's Greek Spanakopita (Spinach and Feta Pie)
This iconic Greek dish features feta cheese, spinach, and herbs covered in a flakey phyllo dough. We can already hear the crunch.
4. Leeks and High Heels' Belgian Sugar Pie
Requiring only eight ingredients, this recipe is as easy as pie (literally), but you will need to convert the amounts if you don't use the metric system. Fortunately, there are online converters for that.
5. My Latina Table's Mexican-Style Baked Beef Empanadas
These hand pies are Mexican street food staples that come with a flavorful beef filling.
6. Mangia Bedda's Sicilian Ricotta Pie
"My mom's Sicilian ricotta pie has a creamy ricotta filling flavored with lemon zest and a hint of cinnamon all tucked inside a sweet pie dough that has more of a buttery cookie texture than flaky pie dough," writes food blogger Nadia. We're in love.
7. Culinary Ginger's English Banoffee Pie
This famous English dessert requires zero baking and includes toffee, bananas, dark chocolate, and whipped cream.
8. Ang Sarap Buko's Pie (Filipino Coconut Pie)
This Filipino pie contains a coconut and condensed milk interior. It's so beautiful, it's making our eyes water.
9. My Moroccan Food's Bastila (Moroccan Chicken Pie)
According to food blogger Nargisse, bastila is the ultimate Moroccan food. It's also typically served on special occasions.
10. Sugar Love Spices' Mustikkapiirakka (Finnish Blueberry Pie)
This is a perfect spring pie recipe and will look amazing on Instagram to boot.
11. Immaculate Bites' Bobotie (South African Shepherd's Pie)
Called "South African shepherd's pie," bobotie features a curried minced meat interior topped with a savory egg custard.
12. Anna Voloshyna's Yavorivs’kiy Pie (Ukrainian Potato and Buckwheat Pie)
"This rustic savory potato and buckwheat pie is native to Western Ukraine and called Yavorivs'kiy Pie," writes food blogger Anna. "It's filled with silky mashed potato, fried onion, and boiled buckwheat. Serve it with a side of fried wild mushrooms in autumn, and a glass of cold kefir in summer." Don't mind if we do!