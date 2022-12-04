9 Christmas Desserts That Aren't Cookies

When it comes to holiday desserts, Christmas cookies are probably the first sweet treats that come to mind. While there are so many tasty cookie confections out there, they don't have to steal the show in relation to your holiday dessert spread. We rounded up some of the most beautiful and delicious treats from food bloggers that will satisfy that after-dinner sweet tooth — and impress all of your relatives. If you were struggling to come up with your own ideas, you'll probably want to steal one of these.

1. Gingerbread Whoopie Pies

Gingerbread is such a versatile holiday staple, so why not get a little creative? LaKita of the blog Simply Lakita has concocted a mouthwatering gingerbread-flavored whoopie pie for your holiday dessert feast. The two mound-shaped pieces of cake sandwich a creamy filling that makes the most perfect treat to cap off the meal.

Get the recipe here.

2. Coconut Flan Recipe

Flan is a popular dessert in Latin America typically comprised of a custard-like base. Using eggs, sweetened condensed milk, sugar, and vanilla extract Vanessa Mota of My Dominican Kitchen has crafted a coconut version of the treat that is both decadent and delicious.

Get the recipe here.

3. Homemade Maple Bacon Donuts

You'll trick your guests into thinking these came from your local bake shop once you place these on the table. Aside from being visually appealing, Quin of Butter Be Ready has gifted her followers with a recipe that people will be talking about until next Christmas. Combining the seasonal flavor of maple with the savoriness of the bacon, your tastebuds are in for a treat.

Get the recipe here.

4. Holiday Yule Log Cake (Bûche de Noël)

You may have heard of a holiday yule log cake — also known as a Bûche de Noël in French — as a traditional Christmas dessert — but this cake doesn't have to be reserved for the pro-bakers. Sam and Dan of Ahead of Thyme's recipe is one the whole family can get in on, inevitably making for some sweet holiday memories.

Get the recipe here.

5. Christmas Tree Brownies

Kristyn of Lil' Luna has taken brownies and made them festive by cutting them into the shapes of Christmas trees and decorating accordingly. You can really get creative with these and if you have kids, they will certainly want join the fun. Plus, who doesn't love brownies?

Get the recipe here.

6. Mint Chocolate Cake

Maybe it's all the peppermint treats that surface around the holiday season, but there's just something about minty-flavors that scream Christmas — especially mint paired with chocolate. Sally McKenney created this masterpiece comprised of rich chocolate cake and mint cream frosting, topped with dark chocolate ganache‌.‌ Need we say more?

Get the recipe here.

7. Christmas Muddy Buddies

Muddy Buddies are the perfect sweet snack to have on the holiday table for guests to munch on. Becky from Love to Be in the Kitchen decided to add Christmas M&M's to her concoction to add a little extra festivity. You can even package these as a little treat for guests to take home.

Get the recipe here.

8. No Bake Peppermint Chocolate Cheesecake

Aside from the appeal of eating cheesecake, you don't even have to turn your oven on to do it. The no-bake dessert by June of Practically Homemade uses Oreos as a base and sweetened condensed milk to get the creamy filling. Plus, the crushed candy canes make it a festive seasonal choice.

Get the recipe here.

9. Surprise Inside Christmas Tree Cake

While not everyone loves surprises, we can guarantee that cake eaters will love this one. Kat of The Loopy Whisk has transformed a boring cake into a work of art — and it's not as challenging as you may think. Friends and family will surely be impressed when they see this.

Get the recipe here.