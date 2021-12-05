12 Vegan Holiday Cookie Recipes That Are Seriously Festive

With the holiday season all but upon us, we can't help but fantasize about the tasty wintery treats that come hand in hand with the most wonderful time of the year.

Holiday cookies are the best of these delicacies, and we wanted to give our vegan friends a helping hand by collecting some of the most delicious recipes out there this season. From peppermint and chocolate to pumpkin and chai, this mouth-watering holiday vegan cookie roundup is Santa-approved.

1. Domestic Gothess' Vegan Gingerbread Cookies

You can't have the holidays without gingerbread cookies — that's just a fact. This easy vegan gingerbread cookie recipe from the Domestic Gothess is a definite crowd-pleaser, since you can bake them as soft or as crunchy as you like. Plus, they make for lovely holiday gifts in a festive tin and are so beautiful. You can even use them as edible decorations.

2. My Darling Vegan's Vegan Pumpkin Snickerdoodles With Chai

Classic snickerdoodles are delicious in their own right, but add some pumpkin and chai to the mix, and now you've got a showstopper. This flavorful and unique twist on a snickerdoodle from My Darling Vegan is sure to become a holiday staple in your family.

3. Jessica in the Kitchen's Vegan And Gluten-Free White Chocolate Cranberry Pistachio Cookies

Christmas isn't complete without white chocolate, and these vegan white chocolate cranberry pistachio cookies give us all the holiday flavors we crave. Jessica In The Kitchen has made the recipe a bit healthier by substituting flour with ground oats, but don't worry — the cookies still retain that soft and chewy texture.

4. Wallflower Kitchen's Vegan Danish Butter Cookies

Danish butter cookies are a classic holiday must, typically found in quaint tins at grandma's house. This vegan iteration won't disappoint, with a crispy melt-in-your-mouth texture and a delicate look perfect for your holiday displays (before they're all gobbled up).

5. Minimalist Baker's Chewy Vegan Double Chocolate Peppermint Cookies

Peppermint is one of the most quintessential holiday flavors — and candy cane mixed with chocolate never misses. These cookies from Minimalist Baker are begging to be shared with friends and family around a crackling fire — served with a tall glass of dairy-free milk of course!

6. La Gloria Vegana's Vegan and Sugar-Free Panellets

Panellets are the traditional dessert of All Saints' Day, a holiday celebrated in early November each year in Catalonia to honor the saints of the church. These vegan panellets are made with a tasty combination of almonds, pine nuts, cocoa powder, grated coconut, date caramel, and potatoes. Be sure to serve them with a side of sweet wine to round out the flavors.

7. My Darling Vegan's Homemade Vegan Thin Mints

Girl Scout Thin Mints have long been a crowd favorite, so why not take a crack at making your own vegan version? They're crispy, minty, and encased in a rich chocolate coating — what's not to love?

8. Wallflower Kitchen's Vegan Viennese Whirls

If you watch ​The Great British Bake Off​, you're probably already familiar with Viennese Whirls, and any baked good selected by the likes of Paul Hollywood, Mary Berry, or Prue Leith has got to be worth a try. With their buttery shortbread halves sandwiched together with jam and buttercream, Santa might never leave if you set these out on Christmas night.

9. Fork and Beans' Vegan Chocolate Peanut Butter Reindeer Cookies

Perfect for any little ones in your life, these adorable reindeer cookies from Fork and Beans are cute, clever, and tasty. We love the idea of using pretzels as the reindeer's antlers, adding a salty crunch to the sweet chocolate dough.

10. The Vegan 8's Vegan Old-Fashioned Iced Oatmeal Cookies

Oatmeal cookies are another holiday classic you simply can't celebrate the season without. Dairy-free, gluten-free, oil-free, and made with just eight simple ingredients, these old-fashioned iced oatmeal cookies from The Vegan 8 are a perfect way to indulge.

11. My Darling Vegan's Vegan Chocolate Peppermint Crinkle Cookies

Chocolate lovers needn't look any further than this rich and fudgy recipe from My Darling Vegan. These chocolate peppermint cookies are thick and doughy, and coated in powdered sugar that looks like freshly fallen snow. Once again, make sure you are well-stocked with dairy-free milk when you bake these treats.

12. Occasionally Eggs' Ultimate Vegan & Gluten-Free Peanut Butter Cookies

Last, but certainly not least, is this chocolatey spin on peanut butter cookies by Occasionally Eggs. Made with coconut flour and maple syrup, this is a simple and refreshingly healthy recipe that will become a mainstay in your holiday recipe lineup for years to come.

