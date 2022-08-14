How to Re-Use Ugly Cupcakes and Make a Totally New Dessert

If you're an avid baker, you've likely had your fair share of baking fails. It happens to the best of us, after all. But instead of tossing out those not-so-great confections, you might want to try re-using them instead.

You can easily do this with cupcakes that don't turn out right, as proven by user @going.zero.waste on Instagram. In a recent video, she demonstrates how to turn failed cupcakes into adorable cake truffles, and we're loving the idea.

Basically, if your cupcakes are too dry, generously frost the cupcakes. If your cupcakes are too wet and mushy, add frosting to about half. Next, add all the cupcakes to a bowl, and mash everything together. You can use your hands or a potato masher for this step.

Roll the mixture into balls, then coat each one in melted chocolate. Finish with sprinkles or crushed nuts, if you'd like, then pop them in refrigerator or freezer until the chocolate sets. And just like that, you have a batch of delicious cake truffles.

For a visual step-by-step breakdown, check out @going.zero.waste's video right here. You can be sure that we'll be bookmarking this trick for the future!

How to customize your cake truffles:

Although these cake truffles are fun on their own, you could easily them into cake pops by inserting a lollipop stick into each one. Wooden ice pop sticks also work just as well.

You can also personalize your cake truffles with the following techniques:

Fold chopped fruit or chocolate chips into the mashed cake

Use white chocolate or coating wafers (aka candy melts) instead of regular chocolate

Drizzle melted white chocolate after the chocolate coating hardens



Sprinkle edible glitter or crushed cookies on top

Another option is to drizzle the cake balls with melted chocolate instead of coating them completely. Either way, you can be sure that they will be delicious!