9 Easy Recipes to Make With Christmas Leftovers

After the Christmas festivities come to a close, you'll likely find yourself with a surplus of food. And while you can always reheat the leftovers and call it a day, why not use them in totally new dishes? Besides, one can only eat so many iterations of Christmas dinner. With the following recipes, you can stretch those holiday leftovers in the tastiest way.
Video of the Day
1. Ang Sarap's Tomato, Basil, Ham Quiche
Stuck with leftover ham? Take a break from the usual sandwich and add it to this mouthwatering quiche. What's more, it takes just 15 minutes to prepare, so you can take it easy after the holidays.
2. Jessica in the Kitchen's Crispy Mac and Cheeze Waffles
As it turns out, leftover macaroni and cheese can be turned into waffles. Who knew? Simply add a chunk of chilled mac and cheese to a waffle maker, then cook until crispy and golden brown. This particular recipe uses dairy-free mac and cheese, but you can use any type of mac and cheese that you have on hand.
3. Julie's Eats & Treats' Meatloaf Sandwich
For a quick post-holiday sandwich, reach for leftover meatloaf. A single slice is bursting with flavor, so you can be sure that it will be mouthwatering meal. Try it with your go-to sandwich fillings, like cheese, pickles, ketchup, or mayonnaise. This creative idea also works well with vegetarian meatloaf made of lentils and chickpeas, too.
4. Dinner Then Dessert's French Onion Beef Noodle Bake
Thanks to this flavorful French onion beef noodle bake, you can finally use all that leftover pot roast. It also takes just 25 minutes to prep and 20 minutes to cook, making it ideal for a last-minute dinner.
5. Damn Delicious' Instant Pot Leftover Hambone Soup
Don't be so quick to toss that leftover ham bone. Use it to make a flavorful veggie-packed soup, which will surely hit the spot on those cold nights. Serve it with leftover crackers or crusty bread for a satisfying winter meal.
6. The Hungry Hutch's Chicken Congee
Transform leftover roast chicken into homemade congee, a rice porridge traditionally eaten in China. It's also perfect for using up extra broth, especially when you need something warm and comforting on a cold day.
7. The Foreign Fork's Gingerbread Truffles
Stretch those leftover gingersnap cookies by making gingerbread truffles. You can even use pieces of a gingerbread house, given you remove the chunks of candy. What's more, the treat is a no-bake recipe, so you can take a much-needed breather from the oven.
8. Ahead of Thyme's Cranberry Sauce Pound Cake
By the end of the holiday season, eating yet another meal with cranberry sauce might seem less than desirable. Try using it in a decadent pound cake for something a bit different. You can even freeze the cake for up to three months if you need a break from cranberry sauce in general.
When it comes to recipes using Christmas leftovers, you can't go wrong with an eggnog treat. This recipe for no-bake eggnog cookies, which calls for just eight ingredients, is the perfect example. Something tells us these cookies would be amazing with vanilla ice cream.
Kirsten Nunez is a writer and author who focuses on food, health, and DIY. In May 2014, she published a craft book, "Studs & Pearls: 30 Creative Projects for Customized Fashion." Her work has appeared on eHow, Martha Stewart, Shape, VegNews, and more. She lives in the Hudson Valley region of New York.