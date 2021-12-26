9 Easy Recipes to Make With Christmas Leftovers

After the Christmas festivities come to a close, you'll likely find yourself with a surplus of food. And while you can always reheat the leftovers and call it a day, why not use them in totally new dishes? Besides, one can only eat so many iterations of Christmas dinner. With the following recipes, you can stretch those holiday leftovers in the tastiest way.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

1. Ang Sarap's Tomato, Basil, Ham Quiche

Stuck with leftover ham? Take a break from the usual sandwich and add it to this mouthwatering quiche. What's more, it takes just 15 minutes to prepare, so you can take it easy after the holidays.

Get the full recipe here.

2. Jessica in the Kitchen's Crispy Mac and Cheeze Waffles

As it turns out, leftover macaroni and cheese can be turned into waffles. Who knew? Simply add a chunk of chilled mac and cheese to a waffle maker, then cook until crispy and golden brown. This particular recipe uses dairy-free mac and cheese, but you can use any type of mac and cheese that you have on hand.

Get the full recipe here.

3. Julie's Eats & Treats' Meatloaf Sandwich

For a quick post-holiday sandwich, reach for leftover meatloaf. A single slice is bursting with flavor, so you can be sure that it will be mouthwatering meal. Try it with your go-to sandwich fillings, like cheese, pickles, ketchup, or mayonnaise. This creative idea also works well with vegetarian meatloaf made of lentils and chickpeas, too.

Advertisement

Get the full recipe here.

4. Dinner Then Dessert's French Onion Beef Noodle Bake

Thanks to this flavorful French onion beef noodle bake, you can ​finally​ use all that leftover pot roast. It also takes just 25 minutes to prep and 20 minutes to cook, making it ideal for a last-minute dinner.

Get the full recipe here.

5. Damn Delicious' Instant Pot Leftover Hambone Soup

Don't be so quick to toss that leftover ham bone. Use it to make a flavorful veggie-packed soup, which will surely hit the spot on those cold nights. Serve it with leftover crackers or crusty bread for a satisfying winter meal.

Get the full recipe here.

6. The Hungry Hutch's Chicken Congee

Transform leftover roast chicken into homemade congee, a rice porridge traditionally eaten in China. It's also perfect for using up extra broth, especially when you need something warm and comforting on a cold day.

Get the full recipe here.

Advertisement

7. The Foreign Fork's Gingerbread Truffles

Stretch those leftover gingersnap cookies by making gingerbread truffles. You can even use pieces of a gingerbread house, given you remove the chunks of candy. What's more, the treat is a no-bake recipe, so you can take a much-needed breather from the oven.

Get the full recipe here.

8. Ahead of Thyme's Cranberry Sauce Pound Cake

By the end of the holiday season, eating yet another meal with cranberry sauce might seem less than desirable. Try using it in a decadent pound cake for something a bit different. You can even freeze the cake for up to three months if you need a break from cranberry sauce in general.

Get the full recipe here.

9. Simply LaKita's No-Bake Eggnog Cookies

When it comes to recipes using Christmas leftovers, you can't go wrong with an eggnog treat. This recipe for no-bake eggnog cookies, which calls for just eight ingredients, is the perfect example. Something tells us these cookies would be amazing with vanilla ice cream.

Get the full recipe here.