This Viral Fruit Roll-Up and Ice Cream Combo Is Taking Over TikTok

Just when we thought Fruit Roll-Ups couldn't get any better, someone decided to stuff them with ice cream. This unexpected and intriguing combination is taking TikTok by storm after content creator @golisdream posted a viral video of themself crafting their favorite late-night sweet treat.

Step one: Unroll a classic strawberry Fruit Roll-Up. (The TikToker purchases theirs in bulk on Amazon.) Step two: Place a big scoop of your favorite ice cream flavor in the center. You can, of course, use any flavor you'd like, but @golisdream loves the way mango pairs with the strawberry flavor of the candy. Step three: Wrap the Fruit Roll-Up all the way around the ice cream. Easy as that!

The most surprising part is that once the Fruit Roll-Up touches the ice cream, it immediately freezes. One comment with just shy of 30,000 likes reads, "I gasped! Didn't expect the crunch factor! Wow! Thank you!"

Our favorite part is the look of pure and utter joy on the creator's face as they take a bite. "Yum ... the best ... and so satisfying," @golisdream says. We, like the rest of TikTok, will be crunching on this DIY dessert immediately.

