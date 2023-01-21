This Hack Turns Regular Cupcakes Into Hearts With a Pantry Staple You Already Have

Whether or not you have a Valentine, Valentine's Day desserts are always a good idea — especially cupcakes. However, instead of just opting for pink or red frosting, take your themed cupcakes to the next level with this helpful hack from Macy Blackwell (@macy.blackwell). In a popular TikTok video, they demonstrate how to turn cupcakes into hearts as they bake, all with a little aluminum foil.

Advertisement

Start by making box-mix cupcakes (or your own homemade recipe) as usual — mix the ingredients, add liners to your tin, and pour the batter in. But before you place them into the oven, you're going to use aluminum foil to create the shape of the heart.

Blackwell uses folded-over pieces to create the v-shape bottom of the heart and some balled-up foil for the curvy top. They stuff them between the liner and the baking tin to ensure the cupcakes hold their form.

Advertisement

Then, just pop them in the oven and let them bake. When you take the cupcakes out, they should have a nice heart shape to them.

"This is adorable. Thank you for always doing such cute but also super easy recipes," wrote one commenter, while another said, "Adorable I think I'm going to try this with morning muffins."

Advertisement

In theory, you could make a variety of different shapes by altering this technique slightly. Perhaps a flower-shaped cupcake is in your future for spring, or maybe even a shamrock for St. Patrick's Day. The opportunities are endless.