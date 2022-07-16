This Baking Trick Lets You Make Cupcake Liners Out of Parchment Paper

There's nothing worse than preparing cupcake batter, only to realize that you're out of paper liners. And while you can grease your muffin tin and hope for the best, it's not your only option. Thanks to chef and TikTok user @bakerbettie, we know now how to use parchment paper in muffin tins.

In a TikTok video, the content creator explains her favorite techniques for lining baking pans. This includes muffin tins, which she discusses at the 57-second mark. Basically, you'll need parchment paper, scissors, and a cup with a base that fits into the cavities in your muffin tin.

The first step is to cut the parchment paper into 4-inch squares. Next, flip the cup upside down, so that the bottom is facing up. Press a square of parchment paper over the bottom, so that the edges fold around the cup. This shapes the paper into a cupcake liner that fits perfectly into your tin.

Needless to say, this baking hack can be actual lifesaver when you're out of cupcake liners. We can also see this trick being useful if you want test a cupcake recipe but want to save your decorative liners for the real thing.

Now, if you're a frequent baker, it might be a good idea to invest in reusable silicone baking cups, so that you'll always have liners on hand. But if not, this parchment paper trick from @bakerbettie is definitely worth trying.

Other baking hacks:

Another tip is to add uncooked rice to the muffin tin before adding cupcake liners. The rice kernels will soak up the extra oil, ultimately preventing greasy cupcake liners.

It's also possible to make your cookies perfectly round without cutting away the edges. When the cookies come out of the oven, use a large round cookie cutter to shape them while they're still warm. Done and done.