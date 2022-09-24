This Sheet Pan Hack Lets You Create Make-Ahead Breakfast Sandwiches in Bulk

Image Credit: Arx0nt/Moment/GettyImages See More Photos

If you've ever cooked breakfast for multiple people, you know how exhausting and messy it can be. And while you can always make quiche or casserole (our personal favorites), they're not exactly travel-friendly. In this case, you'll want to try making breakfast sandwiches with sheet pan eggs, as suggested by @brunchwithbabs on TikTok.

In a recent video, the content creator explains how to prepare freezer-friendly, make-ahead breakfast sandwiches in bulk. To start, you'll need to blend 18 eggs with milk and spices, then pour the mixture into a parchment-lined cookie sheet. Sprinkle shredded cheese and chopped veggies on top, then pop everything in the oven.

(At the 34-second mark, the creator also shows us how to toast multiple slices of bread in the oven. It involves placing the bread between the slits of an oven rack. So clever!)

Once the sheet pan eggs are done cooking, slice it into squares and stack them with frozen sausage and cheese between bread. Finally, wrap each sandwich with parchment paper and secure with a piece of tape. (You can also use a rubber band instead of tape for a more sustainable approach.) The sandwiches are now ready to be stored in the freezer or refrigerator.

When it's time to eat, @brunchwithbabs recommends microwaving the sandwich in the wrapping paper. About 60 to 90 seconds will do the trick, but the ideal time will depend on your specific microwave, sandwich, and whether or not it's frozen.

