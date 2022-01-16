This Pancake Hack Creates an Easy Make-Ahead Breakfast

If you don't believe that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, this pancake hack might change your mind. According to In The Know, like snow cream, "sheet-pan pancakes" are currently trending on TikTok. And yes, they look deliciously simple.

What are sheet-pan pancakes, you ask? Well, they are pancakes made on a sheet pan in the oven instead of on a pan on the stovetop. Essentially, you prepare pancake batter (Krusteaz Buttermilk Pancake Mix is a popular option) like you normally would, pour it in a sheet pan that's greased or prepped with a silicon baking mat, add toppings, bake it in the oven, let cool, cut into square pieces, and voilà! You've got yourself easy pancakes that are made for a breakfast crowd.

In their TikTok video, user @themhoffers states that you put the sheet-pan pancakes into an oven at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for about 20 minutes. However, since every oven and pancake mix is different, we recommend keeping a close eye on your dish.

Sheet-pan pancakes toppings:

In terms of toppings, the world is truly your oyster. Here are some options we've seen on TikTok:

Bananas and chocolate chips via @justinmschuble

Mixed fruit via @themhoffers

Four flavors (strawberry, banana, chocolate chip, and brown sugar cinnamon) at once via @foodnetwork

Funfetti pancakes via @funfetti

Berries and white chocolate chips via @stayfitmom_krista

The best part about this hack is that it's perfect for meal-prepping and serving. Sheet-pan pancakes are also much quicker to make than regular pancakes that require you to stand around a hot griddle. Instead, you just pop them in the oven all at once and that's it!

Plus, we don't know about you, but we're loving the clean square shape of these pancakes. To save them for another day, just store them in an airtight container in the fridge and reheat whenever you're ready.

We're definitely bookmarking this hack for future breakfasts.