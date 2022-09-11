This Sheet Pan Trick Lets You Cook Multiple Quesadillas in Half the Time

Whether you're hosting a crowd or cooking for family, big-batch recipes can be an actual lifesaver. One such example is sheet pan quesadillas, a dish @brunchwithbabs recently shared on TikTok. It essentially lets you cook multiple quesadillas at once rather than preparing them individually.

To make the recipe, you'll need to mix your favorite quesadilla fillings in a bowl. Next, line a greased sheet pan with tortillas, allowing the ones along the perimeter to hang over the edge. Spread the filling on the tortillas, then fold over the ones on the edge. Cover the center with more tortillas, brush everything with oil, and bake for 20 minutes. The result will be a large quesadilla that can be sliced and served.

Although this is not the traditional method for preparing quesadillas, it's certainly a timesaver. We can also see it being useful for meal prep. Simply divide the large quesadilla into pieces, then heat up a slice when it's time to eat.

It's worth mentioning that @brunchwithbabs featured another popular hack in this recipe: shredding chicken with a mixer. Specifically, she shreds store-bought rotisserie chicken in a standing mixer, which is helpful if you're pressed for time.

"This looks like it could feed an army of kids on a really reasonable budget," said one TikTok user. Another person noted that the recipe is particularly great for lazy days. So true!

For the full recipe, check out the TikTok post by @brunchwithbabs.

How to customize your sheet pan quesadillas:

The concept of this sheet pan recipe can be adapted according to your preferences and dietary needs. For example, you can use cold cuts and cheese to make crispy lunch wraps.

Other ingredient ideas include:

Tempeh or tofu for a meat-free version

Vegan cheese for a dairy-free version

Mashed roasted butternut squash, gouda cheese, sausage, and sage for an autumn version

To make the dish even more satisfying, try adding whole grains such as quinoa or brown rice to the mix.