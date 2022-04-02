This Vegetable Sheet Pan Quiche Recipe Is an Easy Spring Meal

If you have a quarter sheet pan (about 9 inches by 13 inches), you'll need eight eggs. Two store-bought pie crusts will also be enough to create high edges around the perimeter of the quiche. However, if you only have a half sheet pan (about 13 inches by 18 inches), you'll need about 10 eggs. Additionally, two pie crusts will create flatter, less deep edges in a half sheet pan. This will still work — as you can see in our quiche — but if you want taller and deeper edges, you'll need some extra dough from a third store-bought crust. You can form it into ropes or strips, then press it along the perimeter of the quiche.