7 Sheet Pan Dinners That Will Make Your Life Easier (and Less Messy)

If you're looking for a dinner that's quick, easy, and requires little clean-up, you'll want to take a look at the variety of sheet pan dinners out there. With all or a majority of the prep and cooking being done on a single sheet pan, you're left with less dishes and more time for yourself. It's a win-win!

Below, you'll find sheet pan dinners that will change your life for the better and make cooking dinner more enjoyable.

1. Orchids + Sweet Tea's Sheet Pan Maple Apple Chicken and Veggies

This flavorful dish only takes 15 minutes to prep and will likely provide you with plenty of leftovers.

Get the full recipe here.

2. The Curious Chickpea's Vegan Tandoori Sheet Pan Dinner

This vegan, gluten-free dinner spotlights cauliflower, potatoes, and tofu with a spiced yogurt sauce. It also takes less than an hour to make.

Get the full recipe here.

3. Muy Bueno Cookbook's Easy Sheet Pan Roasted Butternut Squash Tacos

This taco recipe couldn't be easier. Simply roast cubed butternut squash on a sheet pan and then add it to tacos with toppings of your choice.

Get the full recipe here.

4. Pinch of Yum's Sheet Pan Shrimp and Cauli Rice

Pesto sauce, shrimp, peas, and cauliflower rice come together to create this 30-minute sheet pan meal.

Get the full recipe here.

5. Olivia's Cuisine's Sheet Pan Steak and Veggies

A delicious steak dinner doesn't have to be intimidating, and this recipe proves it using just eight ingredients. Plus, it will take up less than an hour of your time.

Get the full recipe here.

6. Creme de la Crumb's Sheet Pan Salmon and Asparagus with Potatoes

For a simple-yet-satisfying meal, you can't go wrong with seasoned salmon, lemony asparagus, and herbed potatoes.

Get the full recipe here.

7. Damn Delicious' Sheet Pan Beef and Broccoli

Paired with rice and a tangy sauce, this 30-minute meal will help you stave off any takeout cravings.

Get the full recipe here.