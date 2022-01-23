7 Delicious Low-Carb Sheet Pan Dinners That Will Cut Down on Dishes

If you're looking for low-carb dinners that can be prepared on a single sheet pan, you've come to the right place. In addition to being delicious, the following recipes also include ingredients that are keto, Whole30, paleo, gluten-free, vegetarian, or vegan, so there is something everyone out there can enjoy.
Now, get ready for some low-carb dinners that won't fill up your sink with dishes.
1. Primavera Kitchen's Low-Carb Sheet Pan Sausage and Veggies
In addition to being low-carb, this dish is also paleo, Whole30, and gluten-free. It even takes less than an hour to make.
2. Low Carb with Jennifer's One-Pan Chicken and Veggies
This one-pan recipe will provide you with enough food for five meals, making it perfect for a busy week.
3. Tastes Lovely's Sheet Pan Salmon and Asparagus
This Whole30 and keto meal requires only eight ingredients and takes 30 minutes to make.
4. Cotter Crunch's Keto Meal-Prep Greek Vegetables with Feta
This vegetarian dinner recipe is like the TikTok-famous feta pasta — minus the pasta. It can also be made ahead of time and takes just 35 minutes to prepare.
5. The Yummy Bowl's Vegan Sheet Pan Dinner
Made with potatoes, baby bell peppers, onion, asparagus, and chickpeas in a flavorful marinade, this one-pan recipe is sure to hit the spot for vegans and non-vegans alike.
6. Keto In Pearls' Chili Lime Sheet Pan Shrimp
This paleo, dairy-free, Whole30, keto meal can be whipped up in just 20 minutes.
7. Tasty Yummies' Easy Sheet Pan Keto Beef and Broccoli
You'll never guess how long it will take to make this keto, paleo, Whole30 dish. Just 15 minutes! It can also be served with a side of cauliflower rice.