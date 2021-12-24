7 Easy Breakfast Recipes That Feed a Crowd

Whether you're hosting guests for the holidays or just hungry, you can't go wrong with big-batch breakfasts. For starters, they can save a lot of time, especially if you prepare them in advance. There will also likely be some leftovers, which can be reheated for late risers. It sure beats making multiple rounds of breakfast — or spending a pretty penny on takeout!
To help you out, we've gathered our favorite breakfast recipes for feeding a crowd. These delicious dishes vary in type and ingredients, so there's sure to be something for everyone.
1. A Baking Journey's Cheddar Broccoli Quiche
Nothing beats a classic quiche. Simply bake, slice, and share. A Baking Journey's recipe includes a homemade quiche pastry, but you can also use a store-bought pie crust.
2. Vegan Richa's Vegan Quiche
If your guests are vegan or can't eat eggs, try this tofu-based version of quiche. It can be made gluten-free as well.
3. Hunker's Make-Ahead Croque Madame Casserole
Our make-ahead casserole is perfectly rich and cheesy. It features the same ingredients as croque madame, a decadent French sandwich.
4. A Cozy Kitchen's Overnight Cinnamon Rolls
For a sweeter take on breakfast, make these fluffy cinnamon rolls. You can prepare the rolls the night before, then bake them come morning.
5. Orchids and Sweet Tea's Vegan Brunch Charcuterie Board
Impress your guests with a dairy-free and plant-based charcuterie board. It's an excellent option for serving both sweet and savory breakfast options.
6. Butter Be Ready's Bacon Gouda Spinach Egg Bites
Treat your guests to a grab-and-go breakfast with these bacon gouda spinach egg bites. They take just 10 minutes to prep, which is always a plus in our book.
7. Lifestyle of a Foodie's Maple Pecan Bread
This maple pecan bread is the ultimate autumnal treat, but honestly, we'd want to eat this all year. One recipe yields 12 slices, so it's ideal for feeding a crowd.
Kirsten Nunez is a writer and author who focuses on food, health, and DIY. In May 2014, she published a craft book, "Studs & Pearls: 30 Creative Projects for Customized Fashion." Her work has appeared on eHow, Martha Stewart, Shape, VegNews, and more. She lives in the Hudson Valley region of New York.