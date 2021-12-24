7 Easy Breakfast Recipes That Feed a Crowd

Whether you're hosting guests for the holidays or just hungry, you can't go wrong with big-batch breakfasts. For starters, they can save ​a lot​ of time, especially if you prepare them in advance. There will also likely be some leftovers, which can be reheated for late risers. It sure beats making multiple rounds of breakfast — or spending a pretty penny on takeout!

To help you out, we've gathered our favorite breakfast recipes for feeding a crowd. These delicious dishes vary in type and ingredients, so there's sure to be something for everyone.

1. A Baking Journey's Cheddar Broccoli Quiche

Nothing beats a classic quiche. Simply bake, slice, and share. A Baking Journey's recipe includes a homemade quiche pastry, but you can also use a store-bought pie crust.

Get the full recipe here.

2. Vegan Richa's Vegan Quiche

If your guests are vegan or can't eat eggs, try this tofu-based version of quiche. It can be made gluten-free as well.

Get the full recipe here.

3. Hunker's Make-Ahead Croque Madame Casserole

Our make-ahead casserole is perfectly rich and cheesy. It features the same ingredients as croque madame, a decadent French sandwich.

Get the full recipe here.

4. A Cozy Kitchen's Overnight Cinnamon Rolls

For a sweeter take on breakfast, make these fluffy cinnamon rolls. You can prepare the rolls the night before, then bake them come morning.

Get the full recipe here.

5. Orchids and Sweet Tea's Vegan Brunch Charcuterie Board

Impress your guests with a dairy-free and plant-based charcuterie board. It's an excellent option for serving both sweet and savory breakfast options.

Get the full recipe here.

6. Butter Be Ready's Bacon Gouda Spinach Egg Bites

Treat your guests to a grab-and-go breakfast with these bacon gouda spinach egg bites. They take just 10 minutes to prep, which is always a plus in our book.

Get the full recipe here.

7. Lifestyle of a Foodie's Maple Pecan Bread

This maple pecan bread is the ultimate autumnal treat, but honestly, we'd want to eat this all year. One recipe yields 12 slices, so it's ideal for feeding a crowd.

Get the full recipe here.