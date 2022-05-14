This Easy Shakshuka Pizza Recipe Will Elevate Any Brunch

Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez See More Photos

Whether you're hosting brunch or craving breakfast for dinner, this shakshuka pizza recipe will hit the spot. It's made of oven-baked eggs atop a bed of harissa-laced tomato sauce. (Harissa is a chili pepper paste that's native to Northwestern Africa.) The pizza is then topped with creamy feta cheese and fresh parsley, resulting in a seriously satisfying meal.

If you're unfamiliar with shakshuka, it's a delicious dish that's traditionally served in the Middle East and North Africa. It's typically prepared on the stovetop in a skillet, in which eggs gently cook in a juicy tomato sauce. The fare is then served with warm, fresh bread.

In this recipe, the pizza crust serves as a stand-in for the bread. This way, the dish can be sliced into finger-friendly, ready-to-serve portions.

One batch yields eight slices. Read on for the full recipe.

How to Make Shakshuka Pizza

Things You'll Need 1 pre-made, 12-inch pizza crust

14.5-ounce can diced or crushed tomatoes

4 eggs

1 small white onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon harissa paste

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

Small bunch fresh parsley, roughly chopped

Oil

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Line a pizza pan with parchment paper. Alternatively, you can dust the pan with a light coating of all-purpose flour. Advertisement In a pan (we use the Always pan) over medium heat, warm two tablespoons of oil. Cook the onions until tender, about five to seven minutes. Add the minced garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez See More Photos Step 2 Add the diced tomatoes, tomato paste, harissa sauce, cumin, paprika, salt, and pepper. Cook for 12 to 15 minutes, or until the liquid is mostly evaporated and the tomatoes are mushy. Advertisement Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez See More Photos Step 3 Place the pre-made pizza crust on the prepared pan. Spread the tomato sauce onto the crust, then create four "wells" with a spoon. Add one egg to each well, making sure to keep the egg yolk intact. Advertisement Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez See More Photos Tip To keep the eggs together, make sure the walls of each "well" are high. Also, crack each egg in a small bowl first, then pour it into the well. This will help you avoid getting shells on your pizza. Step 4 Sprinkle feta cheese on the pizza. Bake for eight to 15 minutes, or until the eggs are slightly set but still runny. Keep in mind that the eggs will continue to cook even after you remove them from the oven. Advertisement Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez See More Photos Tip Not a fan of runny eggs? Cook them separately in a frying pan, sunny-side up style, until they reach your desired doneness. Once your pizza is heated through, add the cooked eggs. Step 5 Garnish with fresh parsley, slice, and enjoy. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez See More Photos Serve your homemade shakshuka pizza with a side of leafy greens and your favorite vinaigrette. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez See More Photos Happy brunching!