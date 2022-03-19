This Baked Salmon With Crispy Parmesan Potatoes and Dill Dressing Is an Easy Spring Meal

If you're looking to update your repertoire of weeknight meals, try this healthy recipe. It features flakey baked salmon paired with crispy potatoes and creamy dill dressing. Together, the combo is delightfully fresh and flavorful, making it perfect for spring.

It also doesn't hurt that baked salmon is one of the most nutritious meats you can eat. It's teeming with healthy fats and lean protein, two nutrients that promote satiety and fullness. Moreover, baked salmon is easy to prepare, which is always a plus in our book.