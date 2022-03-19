This Baked Salmon With Crispy Parmesan Potatoes and Dill Dressing Is an Easy Spring Meal

By Kirsten Nunez March 19, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez

If you're looking to update your repertoire of weeknight meals, try this healthy recipe. It features flakey baked salmon paired with crispy potatoes and creamy dill dressing. Together, the combo is delightfully fresh and flavorful, making it perfect for spring.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

It also doesn't hurt that baked salmon is one of the most nutritious meats you can eat. It's teeming with healthy fats and lean protein, two nutrients that promote satiety and fullness. Moreover, baked salmon is easy to prepare, which is always a plus in our book.

This recipe yields two servings. Here's how to make it:

Advertisement

How to Make Dill Dressing

Things You'll Need

  • 1 cup plain yogurt

  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh dill

  • 1 to 2 tablespoons lemon juice

  • 1/2 to 1 teaspoon salt

  • 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder

  • Pinch of ground paprika

Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez

Step 1

In a bowl, combine all the ingredients. Taste and adjust the ingredients as necessary.

Advertisement

Cover and chill in the refrigerator for 20 to 30 minutes to let the flavors develop.

Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez

How to Make Baked Salmon with Crispy Potatoes

Things You'll Need

  • 1 pound baby potatoes

  • 3 tablespoons avocado or grapeseed oil

  • 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

  • 1 teaspoon onion powder

  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder

  • 1/2 to 1 teaspoon salt

  • 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

  • 2 medium or large salmon fillets

  • 2 to 4 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley, optional

Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

Advertisement

Slice the baby potatoes in half, lengthwise.

Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez

Step 2

In a large bowl, combine the sliced potatoes, 2 tablespoons oil, 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and parsley, if using. Toss until the potatoes are coated.

Advertisement

Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez

Step 3

Spread the potatoes onto the baking sheet in a single, even layer. Bake for 15 minutes or until the potatoes are nearly done.

Advertisement

Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez

Step 4

Remove the potatoes from the oven. Push the potatoes toward the edges of the pan, creating an empty space in the center.

Advertisement

Add the salmon fillets to the center of the pan. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon oil and season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle the remaining Parmesan cheese on top of the potatoes.

Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez

Step 5

Bake for 15 minutes or until the salmon is opaque and reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit.

Advertisement

Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez

Tip

If the salmon is not fully cooked, simply remove the potatoes and return the salmon to the oven.

Step 6

Serve the baked salmon and crispy Parmesan potatoes with fresh leafy greens and vegetables of your choice.

Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez

Drizzle the dill dressing on the salmon, potatoes, or both!

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy