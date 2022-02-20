7 Delicious Scrambled Egg Recipes From Around the World

Scrambled eggs (and eggs in general) are loved around the world. And for good reason, too — they're filling, nutritious, and easy to prepare. In fact, nearly every culture has its own delicious way of cooking and serving the dish.

That's why we decided to gather some of the tastiest scrambled egg recipes in other countries. These dishes will undoubtedly hit the spot, whether you want to elevate your scrambled egg game or experience meals from around the world. See you never, boring breakfast!

1. Khagina — Pakistan

Khagina, or khageena, is a scrambled egg dish from Pakistan. It features a delectable combo of ingredients like tomatoes, onions, green chilies, and coriander (aka cilantro). You can enjoy it with roti, naan, toast, or on its own.

Get the full recipe here.

2. Filipino Scrambled Eggs — Philippines

In the Philippines, scrambled eggs are typically cooked with juicy tomatoes, onions, and butter. The result is a flavorful and hearty dish that will make your taste buds sing.

Get the full recipe here.

3. Menemen — Turkey

Menemen, or Turkish scrambled eggs, starts with a spiced mixture of tomatoes, tomato paste, onions, and green bell peppers. The blend is then folded into scrambled eggs and finished off with a drizzle of olive oil. Yum.

Get the full recipe here.

4. Oeufs Brouillés — France

Creamy egg fans, this one's for you. Oeufs brouillés are French-style scrambled eggs made with cream, butter, and chives and cooked over low heat. They're traditionally served on top of toasted baguette slices.

Get the full recipe here.

5. Iri-Tamago — Japan

In Japan, scrambled eggs are cooked with mirin (rice wine) and sugar. The dish, known as iri-tamago, is more crumby and cooked than scrambled eggs in the U.S. You can eat it alone or in sanshoku soboro, a Japanese dish that consists of ground meat, iri-tamago, and green vegetables.

Get the full recipe for sanshoku soboro, including iri-tamago, here.

6. Migas — Mexico

If you love tortilla chips, you'll want to make Mexican scrambled eggs, or migas. The dish calls for veggies and crushed tortilla chips that are briefly cooked on a skillet. The mixture is then folded into eggs to create a tasty and colorful meal.

Get the full recipe here.

7. Egg Stew — Nigeria

Egg stew is a Nigerian recipe made of scrambled eggs, garlic, tomatoes, habanero peppers, and curry powder. The mouthwatering dish, also known as Nigerian egg stew, is traditionally eaten with bread, rice, potatoes, or yams.

Get the full recipe here.