8 Sweet and Savory Peach Recipes in Honor of the Fruit's Season

With peach season on the brain, we couldn't help but gather a few of our favorite recipes that leave us feeling ... peachy. Featuring sweet, savory, and salty elements, the following recipes cover everything from breakfast and dessert to dinner and drinks. Now, we're off to the farmers market!

Advertisement

1. Maricruz Avalos Upside-Down Fresh Peach Cake

We can already picture ourselves eating a slice of this beauty for dessert — or perhaps with a cup of coffee for breakfast.

Get the full recipe here.

2. The Viet Vegan Peach BBQ Baked Tofu

Combining peach and barbecue flavors, this recipe culminates in a savory-sweet tofu that can be served with rice, on top of a salad, or even in a sandwich.

Get the full recipe here.

3. Cooking With Nart Peach Lemonade

Just looking at this peach lemonade is making us feel refreshed.

Get the full recipe here.

4. Butter Be Ready Peach Pie Smoothie Bowl

A 10-minute smoothie bowl that tastes like peach pie? Sounds like our kind of breakfast.

Advertisement

Get the full recipe here.

5. Grandbaby Cakes Maple Peach Pork Chops

"These maple peach pork chops are filled with sweet and savory flavors that play so well together," writes food blogger Jocelyn. "I even added a layer of sweet potatoes for a full one-pot meal that can be baked or even made over the stove for more ease."

Get the full recipe here.

6. Muy Bueno Cooking Bacon-Wrapped Grilled Peaches With Honey and Queso Fresco

This recipe contains all the flavors you could possibly want in a summer dish. It's sweet, tangy, cheesy, and a little bit spicy for those who want to turn up the heat.

Get the full recipe here.

7. Cook With Manali Peach Chutney

All we want to do with this spicy, sweet peach chutney is serve it with a side of salty tortilla chips. Yum.

Get the full recipe here.

8. A Cozy Kitchen Peach Shortcakes

In between these fluffy biscuits, you'll find macerated peaches and soft whipped cream. We're so happy, we're crying.

Get the full recipe here.