These 3 Scrambled Egg Recipes Will Change Your Life

If there's one breakfast recipe you'll want to perfect, it's scrambled eggs. Though the dish is a classic you've likely cooked many times, scrambled eggs can be made a million times better with different ingredients and techniques. Seriously — once you try an amazing scrambled egg recipe, you'll never go back to your previous ways.

To provide you with the tools you'll need to make the best scrambled eggs, we've compiled the following three recipes that show you how it's done.

1. Gordon Ramsay's Scrambled Eggs

The key to Gordon Ramsay's scrambled eggs is consistently stirring the eggs while taking them on and off the heat. This prevents the eggs from overcooking and gives them a creamy texture.

2. Martha Stewart's Scrambled Eggs

When making this recipe, you're going to want to substitute your regular butter with clarified butter. In 2021, Stewart made this change and found that clarified butter created the "best scrambled eggs in the world." In the past, she has also made beautifully fluffy scrambled eggs using the steamed milk holder of a cappuccino maker.

3. J. Kenji López-Alt's Scrambled Eggs

Within J. Kenji López-Alt's scrambled egg recipe for the ​New York Times​, you'll find several helpful hacks. First of all, you'll want to start off with a hot pan, which will help steam the eggs to give them a fluffy texture. Then, you'll want to salt your eggs ​before​ you cook them so that they remain tender. For a buttery coating, you could even add cubes of butter to the mixture before cooking.

