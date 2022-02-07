8 Easy Egg Recipes That Are Perfect for Dinner

People tend to associate eggs with breakfast, but this versatile food can be so much more than that one meal. After all, egg dishes tend to be quick and easy to whip up, making them perfect for a busy weeknight dinner when you're short on time and energy. If you're still skeptical, the following easy egg dinner dishes will definitely change your mind.
Video of the Day
1. A Couple Cooks' Nicoise Salad
This French salad pairs hard-boiled eggs with red potatoes, green beans, capers, tuna, and lemon vinaigrette for a well-rounded meal.
2. Low Carb Africa's Shakshuka (North African Poached Eggs) for One
This 20-minute recipe can easily be doubled or tripled for more than one person. It features eggs poached in a spicy tomato sauce and garnished with parsley.
3. The Woks of Life's Steamed Eggs With Crispy Pork
"The luxurious texture of the silky steamed eggs contrasts beautifully with crispy bits of ground meat," reads the recipe description, making us drool. You can also make this meal in just 30 minutes.
4. Just One Cookbook's Miso Ramen
This comforting miso ramen is made with ground pork and chicken stock. Toppings are optional, but you won't want to miss out on the delicious ramen egg.
5. Muy Bueno Cookbook's Migas Breakfast Tacos
This 12-minute meal utilizes eggs, tortilla chips, jack cheese, tomato, and more to create easy breakfast tacos you can eat for any meal.
This quiche features a beautiful blue corn meal crust and is filled with spinach, tomatoes, corn, and a mix of Parmesan and sharp cheddar cheese.
7. Piping Pot Curry's Instant Pot Egg Curry
This flavorful curry features boiled eggs and, thanks to the Instant Pot, only takes 30 minutes to make. It can be served with rice, roti, or naan.
8. Brooklyn Supper's Egg and Greens Pizza
Why not give pizza night an eggy twist while getting in your greens? Another 30-minute dinner, this dish will make you rethink eggs as a solely-for-breakfast food.