7 Non-Boring Tofu Recipes Packed With Flavor

Tofu gets a bad rap for being bland, but that's mainly because a lot of people don't know how to cook with it. Taking tofu straight out of its packaging and putting it directly into a dish isn't the way to go — especially when it can be prepared in so many different ways.
To assist you in your tofu-loving journey, check out the following recipes.
1. Jessica in the Kitchen Slow-Cooker Tofu Butter Chicken
This Indian food-inspired, one-pot recipe will only take you 33 minutes to whip up.
2. The Foodie Takes Flight Filipino Crispy Tofu Sisig
Made with a delicious seasoning and plenty of veggies, this recipe is a vegan take on a classic Filipino dish.
3. The Korean Vegan Spicy and Crunchy Garlic Tofu (Kkanpoong Tofu)
It's crunchy. It's garlicky. It's spicy. Are you drooling yet?
4. Herbivore Cucina Instant Pot Peanut Tofu Curry
This curry with a tasty peanut sauce can be made in an Instant Pot in under 30 minutes.
5. Murielle Banackissa Sweet and Spicy Nooch-Coated Tofu
This tofu coated in nutritional yeast (aka nooch) features delightful sweet and spicy flavors.
6. The Curious Chickpea Barbecue Tofu Sandwiches With Pineapple Relish
Between the barbecue tofu and pineapple, we can't get enough.
7. The Woks of Life Mapo Tofu
"This mapo tofu recipe (麻婆豆腐) is the true blue, authentic real deal — the spicy, tongue-numbing, rice-is-absolutely-not-optional, can't-have-just-one-scoop mapo tofu that you get in the restaurants," reads the recipe's intro. The Woks of Life also has a vegan version here.
