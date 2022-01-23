9 Amazing Breakfast Sandwiches That Combine Sweet, Savory, and Everything in Between

Nothing hits the spot quite like a breakfast sandwich that perfectly melds different flavors and textures. Whether it involves crunchy bacon and fluffy eggs, tart jam and melted cheese, or flavorful tofu and convincing vegan meat, you can't go wrong. Even just thinking about the morning dish is making our stomachs grumble.

If you're looking for the best breakfast sandwich recipes out there, you can check out our curated list below. Warning: The following images will make you hungry.

1. Olivia's Cuisine New York-Style Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich

Bacon, egg, cheese, and a bagel make for the perfect quintessential breakfast sandwich.

Get the full recipe here.

2. The Viet Vegan's Breakfast Tofu Egg Sandwiches

Vegans and vegetarians, we've got you covered with this sandwich featuring "eggy tofu," vegan cheese, an English muffin, tomato, and optional vegan meat.

Get the full recipe here.

3. Seasoned to Taste's Buttermilk Fried Chicken and Egg Waffle Sandwich

While this decadent sandwich might be a better fit for brunch, we wouldn't say no if someone served it to us at the breakfast table. We especially love that food blogger Carita uses waffles instead of bread.

Get the full recipe here.

4. Immaculate Bites' Monte Cristo Sandwich

Another dish that could be for either breakfast or brunch, this Monte Cristo sandwich includes ham and cheese in between French toast-style bread that's fried in batter.

Get the full recipe here.

5. Brown Sugar & Vanilla's Vegan Pambazos

"This dish is a typical Mexican sandwich stuffed with potatoes and chorizo that is usually fried (often in pork lard) and then served with spoonfuls of Mexican crema," writes food blogger Alejandra. Their version includes vegan chorizo and crema.

Get the full recipe here.

6. Cookerru's Korean Egg Drop Sandwich

Crisp bacon, fluffy eggs, cheddar cheese, and egg drop sauce come together to create this mouthwatering breakfast sandwich.

Get the full recipe here.

7. Mon Petit Four's Croque Madame

This twist on a croque madame uses waffles (instead of bread) paired with ham, cheese, a fried egg, and a béchamel sauce.

Get the full recipe here.

8. The Foodie Dietitian's Make-Ahead Freezer Veggie Breakfast Sandwiches

The best part about these veggie-packed sandwiches? You can make them ahead of time, store them in the freezer, and reheat whenever you're craving breakfast.

Get the full recipe here.

9. Don't Go Bacon My Heart's Brie, Blackberry, and Bacon Croissants

This breakfast sandwich is a little bit of everything — sweet, savory, crunchy, cheesy. We're drooling.

Get the full recipe here.