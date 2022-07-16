This No-Peel Egg Salad Hack Is a Meal Prep Game Changer

When it comes to easy dishes, you can't go wrong with egg salad. It's filling, inexpensive, and delicious with bread and crackers alike. The only catch? Peeling hardboiled is a tedious task, especially if you're making a large batch of egg salad. But luckily, there's a simple hack for speeding up the process.

In a recent video, TikTok user @brunchwithbabs explains how to prepare egg salad without boiling or peeling eggs. Simply grease a loaf pan with oil, then crack 12 eggs into the pan. Place it into a large dish (9 inches by 13 inches) and add water, filling it up to the same height as the eggs. This will ensure the eggs don't overcook.

Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 1 hour. (If you prefer firmer yolks, cook the eggs for longer.) Run a spatula around the edge of the egg loaf and invert the pan to release it. Slice and chop the cooked eggs, then prepare your go-to egg salad recipe as usual. Done and done.

Alternatively, you can follow @brunchwithbabs' egg salad recipe, which calls for mayonnaise, mustard, salt, ground black pepper, fresh dill, paprika, and pickle juice. Yum!

Some TikTok users pointed out that it's actually faster to boil and peel the eggs. (For context, it takes about 8 to 13 minutes to boil eggs, depending on your desired level of firmness.) While this is true, the oven method might be ideal if you're preparing other dishes and need to free up space — and time — on the stovetop.

Other hardboiled egg hacks:

If you still want to use the stovetop, consider steaming the eggs instead of cooking them in water. Steaming hardboiled eggs will make them easier to peel, as the steam will gently penetrate the shell and separate it from the egg.