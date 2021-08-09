This Egg Hack Makes Peeling Eggs so Easy, It's Ridiculous

While we love a classic hardboiled egg, we don't exactly love peeling them. In addition to being an annoying task, peeling a hardboiled egg can take up precious time when you could be eating said egg instead. Plus, it can also be a pain to clean up. Fortunately, there's a hack to prevent all of that from happening.

Thanks to TikTok user @rujinakhaled, we now know that you don't need to peel an egg meticulously by hand. Instead, simply remove the egg from the pot, cool it down in an ice bath, place it in a mug, and cover the mug with your hand. Then, shake the egg and the mug, causing the eggshell to crack in multiple places.

Once your egg is sufficiently cracked, plop it back in your ice bath and peel off the shell. It will come off much easier than it would have if you were peeling it by hand. Plus, the entire shell is now in the ice bath instead of all over your counter, and can be caught by your sink strainer and thrown into the compost or trash. No fuss, no mess!

What other hardboiled egg hacks are there?

If you're looking to make a large batch of hardboiled eggs, try baking them in the oven. All you need is a muffin tray and 30 minutes of your time. Plus, the best part is that you don't have to keep an eye on an open flame or boil the eggs in multiple batches.

To make peeling your hardboiled eggs even easier, try adding baking soda to the water you're boiling them in. The baking soda will raise the pH of the egg, causing the bond between the shell and egg white to grow weaker. So once you go to peel the egg, the shell should quickly separate from the white.