We love a good egg hack, especially when it involves hard-boiled eggs. After all, hard-boiled eggs are incredibly versatile, notoriously finnicky to prepare. So, when we came across @the_eugefood's brilliant egg trick on TikTok, which just had to share it.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Apparently, the secret to making perfect boiled eggs is to ... steam them. Yes, really! In a popular TikTok video, @the_eugefood explains that if you cook eggs in a steamer basket, you'll have no problem peeling them — with or without an ice bath. He then goes on to demonstrate how easy it is to do just that.

But why does this hack work, exactly? For starters, compared to boiling, steaming is a more gentle form of cooking. In turn, the eggs become creamy, tender, and soft. The steam also gently penetrates the eggshell, helping it separate from the cooked egg. This makes the shell easy to remove.

Advertisement

What's more, since you don't have to drop eggs into a pot of water, the steaming method reduces the risk of cracked eggs. Simply place them in a steamer basket and let the water vapor do its thing.

Advertisement

How to steam hard-boiled eggs:

To steam hard-boiled eggs, you'll need a steamer basket and a pot of water.

The first step is to bring the water to a boil. Next, add the eggs to the steamer basket, then place the cover on the pot. On TikTok, @the_eugefood recommends steaming eggs for 13 minutes, though you can reduce the cooking time if you want soft-boiled eggs.

Other ways to boil eggs:

If you don't want to deal with water, try making hard-boiled eggs in the oven. This technique involves a standard muffin tin and an oven. It also requires slightly more time — about 30 minutes — but it's worth trying if you're cooking other dishes and want to save space on the stovetop.