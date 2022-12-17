This Smoked Salmon Latke Pizza Will Light Up Your Holiday Celebration

One of the best parts of the holiday season is, of course, the food. While you can't go wrong with tried-and-true favorites, it can be fun to give traditional dishes a twist. Take this mouthwatering smoked salmon latke pizza, for example.
The recipe is essentially one large latke that's been cooked to crispy perfection. From there, it's smothered in crème fraîche and topped with smoked salmon, chives, and dill. The result is a flavorful meal that will elevate your Hanukkah spread.
Not to mention, it's an excellent timesaver, as you won't need to stand at the stovetop and cook individual latkes. Instead, you can just make one oversize latke and cut it into eight pieces.
Needless to say, even after the festivities are over, you'll probably be tempted to make this again and again — that's how good it is.
How to Make Smoked Salmon Latke Pizza
Things You'll Need
2 medium russet potatoes
1 small onion
1 large egg
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
8 ounces crème fraîche
3 to 4 ounces smoked salmon
Fresh dill
Fresh chives
Tip
If you can't find crème fraîche, feel free to use sour cream instead.
Step 1
Chop the onion into large chunks and add to a food processor. Blitz until finely chopped.
Step 2
Place a colander on top of a bowl. Peel and grate the potato, adding it to the colander as you work. This will allow the excess liquid to drain from the potatoes.
Tip
Be sure to remove any eyes or sprouts when peeling the potatoes.
Step 3
Discard the liquid, but don't wipe down the bowl. Add the grated potato, chopped onions, all-purpose flour, egg, salt, and pepper. Stir to combine.
Step 4
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit.
To a 12-inch cast iron skillet, add three tablespoons of oil. Spread the potato mixture into the skillet and drizzle two tablespoons of oil on top.
Step 5
Bake for 15 to 17 minutes, then broil for three to five minutes, or until the top is crispy.
Tip
If you don't have a cast iron skillet, you can cook the latke on the stovetop in a regular pan. Fry for eight to 10 minutes, or until golden brown. Let cool slightly, then slide out of the pan and onto a large plate. Carefully flip over the plate to return the latke into the pan. Alternatively, you can place the pan upside down on the plate, then flip. (Just make sure the pan is not too hot!) Fry for another eight to 10 minutes.
Step 6
Slide the latke onto a pizza pan, stone, or large plate. Spread crème fraîche on top, then garnish with smoked salmon, fresh dill, chopped chives, and freshly cracked black pepper.
Tip
You can chop the smoked salmon first, if you'd like.
Happy Hanukkah!