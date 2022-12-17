This Smoked Salmon Latke Pizza Will Light Up Your Holiday Celebration

If you don't have a cast iron skillet, you can cook the latke on the stovetop in a regular pan. Fry for eight to 10 minutes, or until golden brown. Let cool slightly, then slide out of the pan and onto a large plate. Carefully flip over the plate to return the latke into the pan. Alternatively, you can place the pan upside down on the plate, then flip. (Just make sure the pan is not too hot!) Fry for another eight to 10 minutes.