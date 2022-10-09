This Savory Squash Bread Pudding Will Give You All the Fall Feels

It's fall, y'all! With the new season in full swing, it's time to obsess over ​all​ the autumn ingredients. This includes pumpkin, of course, along with its delicious relative: the butternut squash. But why stick to just one? Thanks to this mouthwatering squash bake, you can enjoy both in every bite.

You can think of this recipe as a savory bread pudding. It calls for chunks of French baguette, butternut squash tossed with seasonal herbs, onions, and mushrooms that have been sautéed in earthy cinnamon. The mixture is then soaked in a creamy (and cheesy) pumpkin sauce and baked to perfection, resulting in a hearty autumnal meal.

One batch of this savory squash bake yields six to eight servings, depending on the size of each portion. Keep reading for the full recipe, plus tips for making it your own.

Things You'll Need 6 to 8 cups stale French baguette, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 medium white or yellow onion, diced

1 small butternut squash, cubed

2 cups mushrooms, sliced or chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

6 large eggs

15-ounces canned pumpkin puree

1 cup half-and-half

3/4 cup vegetable broth

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 tablespoons fresh sage, chopped

2 tablespoons fresh rosemary, chopped

2 tablespoons fresh thyme, chopped

3 cups smoked Gouda cheese, shredded

Unsalted butter or oil

Tip This recipe is vegetarian. If you'd like to include meat, replace the sliced mushrooms with cooked sausage or ham.