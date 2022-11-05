This Root Vegetable and Goat Cheese Bake Is Perfect for Holiday Crowds

'Tis the season for holiday bakes, especially if you're hosting a crowd. After all, such recipes can make meal prep so easy, even when you're preparing multiple dishes. Take this simple root vegetable and goat cheese bake, for example. It's rustic, hearty, and perfect as a side dish.
Video of the Day
The recipe features thinly sliced sweet potatoes, rutabagas (turnip-like root veggies), and beets — all of which are classic eats during this time of the year. However, you're welcome to mix and match your favorite root veggies, including parsnips and celeriac. The vegetables are then tossed with seasonal herbs (think rosemary and sage), then roasted and adorned with goat cheese.
The result is a deliciously simple side dish, but if you'd like to take it up a notch, you can bake the veggies in your favorite cream sauce. You could also add other cheeses, like Parmesan, to elevate the flavor even more.
How to Make Root Vegetable and Goat Cheese Bake
Things You'll Need
2 or 3 sweet potatoes, thinly sliced
3 or 4 rutabagas, thinly sliced
3 or 4 beets, thinly sliced
1/4 cup crumbled goat cheese, plus more for serving
2 tablespoons fresh sage, finely chopped
2 tablespoons fresh rosemary, finely chopped
2 tablespoons fresh thyme, finely chopped
2 teaspoons garlic powder
2 teaspoons onion powder
1 to 2 teaspoons salt
1/2 to 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
1/4 cup vegetable broth
Avocado oil
Tip
When choosing root vegetables, try to choose ones that are about the same width. We also recommend using a mandoline slicer to ensure the veggies are evenly sliced. Additionally, keep in mind that beets will bleed and turn the other vegetables pink. If you want to avoid this, consider using another root veggie instead of beets.
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Grease a deep pie or casserole dish.
In a small bowl, combine the chopped herbs, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and ground black pepper. Feel free to use more or less of certain ingredients, depending on your taste buds.
Step 2
In a large bowl, toss the sliced vegetables with oil until coated. Add the herb mixture and toss to combine.
Tip
To ensure all the vegetables are thoroughly coated with oil and herbs, you might need to work in batches.
Step 3
Add the sliced vegetables to the dish, arranging them in a spiral shape. If needed, trim larger slices so that they fit better in the dish.
Drizzle the broth over the vegetables and sprinkle with more herbs if you'd like. Cover loosely with aluminum foil and bake for 45 minutes.
Step 4
Remove the bake from the oven and top with crumbled goat cheese. Return to the oven, uncovered, and bake for another 15 to 20 minutes, or until the cheese is somewhat melted and the vegetables are tender and slightly charred on top.
To serve this dish, offer additional crumbled goat cheese and chopped herbs on the side, so guests can add more if they'd like.
Enjoy!