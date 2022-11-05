This Root Vegetable and Goat Cheese Bake Is Perfect for Holiday Crowds

In This Article Jump to recipe

'Tis the season for holiday bakes, especially if you're hosting a crowd. After all, such recipes can make meal prep ‌so‌ easy, even when you're preparing multiple dishes. Take this simple root vegetable and goat cheese bake, for example. It's rustic, hearty, and perfect as a side dish.

The recipe features thinly sliced sweet potatoes, rutabagas (turnip-like root veggies), and beets — all of which are classic eats during this time of the year. However, you're welcome to mix and match your favorite root veggies, including parsnips and celeriac. The vegetables are then tossed with seasonal herbs (think rosemary and sage), then roasted and adorned with goat cheese.

The result is a deliciously simple side dish, but if you'd like to take it up a notch, you can bake the veggies in your favorite cream sauce. You could also add other cheeses, like Parmesan, to elevate the flavor even more.

How to Make Root Vegetable and Goat Cheese Bake

Things You'll Need 2 or 3 sweet potatoes, thinly sliced

3 or 4 rutabagas, thinly sliced

3 or 4 beets, thinly sliced

1/4 cup crumbled goat cheese, plus more for serving

2 tablespoons fresh sage, finely chopped

2 tablespoons fresh rosemary, finely chopped

2 tablespoons fresh thyme, finely chopped

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons onion powder

1 to 2 teaspoons salt

1/2 to 1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/4 cup vegetable broth

Avocado oil

Tip When choosing root vegetables, try to choose ones that are about the same width. We also recommend using a mandoline slicer to ensure the veggies are evenly sliced. Additionally, keep in mind that beets will bleed and turn the other vegetables pink. If you want to avoid this, consider using another root veggie instead of beets.