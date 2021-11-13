This Cranberry Brie Monkey Bread Is the ULTIMATE Holiday Appetizer

Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez

If you're a fan of easy holiday recipes, you're going to adore this cranberry brie monkey bread. It requires zero fancy techniques and ingredients — and yet, it looks impressive AF. Think about it: Who can turn down layers of tart cranberries, cozy herbs, and gooey brie cheese wrapped in warm and flaky biscuit dough? No one — that's who.

But honestly, we think you'll love this holiday recipe. The combo of ingredients is undeniably festive, while the presentation is totally Insta-ready. It's also perfect for feeding a hungry crowd, thanks to its pull-apart nature.

Simply display the monkey bread on a plate or cutting board, then let your friends and family have at it. Tongs and a knife would also be great for serving, so no hands have to touch the bread! You could even add fresh cranberries and herbs around the dish for extra holiday vibes.

You're also welcome to use store-bought or homemade cranberry sauce, depending on how much time you have. If you'd like to use a store-bought version, go for whole berry cranberry sauce (instead of the jellied kind). Otherwise, you'll only need about 20 minutes to make cranberry sauce from scratch.

To make the sauce, combine one cup water and one cup sugar in a medium-sized pot, then bring the mixture to a boil. Once the sugar has dissolved, add four cups of fresh cranberries and reduce the heat. Simmer for 12 to 15 minutes, mixing occasionally, or until most of the berries burst. The sauce will thicken as it cools.

Read on for the full cranberry brie monkey bread recipe. Happy holiday baking!

How to Make Cranberry Brie Monkey Bread

Things You'll Need 2 16-ounce cans of refrigerated biscuit dough

1 pound brie cheese

1 1/3 cups homemade or store-bought cranberry sauce

1 teaspoon fresh rosemary, finely chopped

1 teaspoon fresh oregano, finely chopped

1 teaspoon fresh thyme, finely chopped

1 teaspoon fresh sage, finely chopped

1/2 to 1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

Cooking spray or butter, for greasing

Bundt cake pan

Tip We used four different types of fresh herbs. However, you're welcome to use just one or two herbs, if you'd like! As long as you have about four teaspoons in total, you're good to go.

Step 1 Grease a Bundt pan with cooking spray or butter. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. In a bowl, combine the herbs, salt, and pepper. Stir and set aside. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Step 2 Slice the brie cheese into one-inch chunks. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Step 3 Tear each piece of biscuit dough in half. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Step 4 Roll and flatten each segment of biscuit dough into a circle. Place a chunk of brie in the center. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Step 5 Fold the dough around the brie, then roll again to seal. Repeat with the remaining brie and dough. Advertisement Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Step 6 Add a layer of dough-wrapped brie to the Bundt pan. Top with one-third of the herbs and one-third of the cranberry sauce. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Tip If you'd like, sprinkle a layer of herbs along the bottom of the pan before adding the dough. Step 7 Repeat with the remaining dough, herbs, and cranberry sauce. Each layer should have about one-third of the ingredients. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Step 8 Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, or until the biscuits are golden brown and the cranberry sauce is bubbling. Run a metal butter knife or spatula along the edge to loosen the bread, then let cool for 10 to 15 minutes. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Step 9 Using pot holders, carefully turn the Bundt pan upside down onto a plate or cutting board to release the bread. Garnish with extra herbs, if you'd like. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Enjoy!