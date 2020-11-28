14 Recipes Perfect for Small Holiday Gatherings

This year, your holiday gatherings may be smaller and more intimate because of the pandemic's social distancing guidelines. However, that doesn't mean that these parties won't be special and, most importantly, full of delicious foods, treats, and drinks.
To assist you in planning for small holiday gatherings, we've selected a few recipes with these events in mind. Specifically, we're looking at dishes that serve less than 10 people. Keep reading for some of our drool-worthy suggestions.
1. A Cozy Kitchen Creamy Baked Mac and Cheese
Serving eight people and filled with several types of cheeses, this mac and cheese was made to please a (small) crowd. Plus, depending on how many people you have over, there might even be room for seconds.
2. Cilantro & Citronella Vegan Pinwheels With Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto
No need to worry about pleasing the vegans at your party — this recipe is sure to be a hit! It serves four to six people, but can easily be doubled if you suspect guests would like more than one (they probably will).
3. The Curious Chickpea Vegan Gochujang Tempeh Wings
Vegans and meat eaters alike will drool over these crispy tempeh "wings." The recipe, which yields 16 wings, can be served as an appetizer or side dish.
4. Laura in the Kitchen Slow-Roasted Pork Roast With Veggies
With this recipe, you can easily whip up enough pork roast, potatoes, and veggies to serve eight people. We love nothing more than a cooking staple that helps us make multiple dishes in one fell swoop.
5. Mexico in My Kitchen Tamal de Cazuela (Tamal Casserole)
Is there anything better than warm tamales on a chilly fall or winter day? Filled with chicken and salsa verde, this casserole was made to serve eight people.
6. Grandbaby Cakes Potato and Squash Gratin
This delicious dish filled with potatoes, butternut squash, and parmesan cheese was designed to serve a total of eight people. Though, we might save an extra serving for ourselves…
7. Dessert for Two Small Batch Biscuits
This recipe will only take you 35 minutes to make and yields a total of six biscuits. It's quick, perfect for a small party, and is making our mouths water.
8. Sweet Potato Soul Vegan Lentil Meatloaf
Equal parts cozy and filling, this vegan lentil meatloaf recipe serves six people. Enjoy it with a side of greens and mashed potatoes for a satisfying plant-based holiday meal.
9. Kawaling Pinoy Slow Cooker Ham With Pineapple
Though this crockpot recipe was created to serve 12 people, it can be adjusted to fit your specific number of guests. Or, you can send everyone home with yummy leftovers.
10. Cook With Manali Easy Spinach Lasagna
It wouldn't be a party without pasta! This delicious lasagna was created to happily serve six people.
11. Rasa Malaysia Pumpkin Pie
There's no way we'd forget about dessert. Serving a total of 10 people, this pie is filled with pumpkin that's begging to be topped with whipped cream.
It wouldn't be a holiday party without a plate of cookies and thanks to Baking Mischief, you can easily bake them in a small batch. Bonus: They're filled with Hershey's Kisses.
Having trouble figuring out how to make drinks for a small crowd? This easy punch is here to save the holi-day. The servings can easily be adjusted on the recipe page and this cider can be made with or without alcohol.
14. Simply LaKita White Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
If you need to free up some space in the oven, try making these no-bake white chocolate peanut butter cups. The recipe yields enough treats for six people, making it an ideal alternative to big cakes or large batches of cupcakes.
