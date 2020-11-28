14 Recipes Perfect for Small Holiday Gatherings

This year, your holiday gatherings may be smaller and more intimate because of the pandemic's social distancing guidelines. However, that doesn't mean that these parties won't be special and, most importantly, full of delicious foods, treats, and drinks.

To assist you in planning for small holiday gatherings, we've selected a few recipes with these events in mind. Specifically, we're looking at dishes that serve less than 10 people. Keep reading for some of our drool-worthy suggestions.

1. A Cozy Kitchen Creamy Baked Mac and Cheese

Serving eight people and filled with several types of cheeses, this mac and cheese was made to please a (small) crowd. Plus, depending on how many people you have over, there might even be room for seconds.

Get the full recipe here.

2. Cilantro & Citronella Vegan Pinwheels With Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto

No need to worry about pleasing the vegans at your party — this recipe is sure to be a hit! It serves four to six people, but can easily be doubled if you suspect guests would like more than one (they probably will).

Get the full recipe here.

3. The Curious Chickpea Vegan Gochujang Tempeh Wings

Vegans and meat eaters alike will drool over these crispy tempeh "wings." The recipe, which yields 16 wings, can be served as an appetizer or side dish.

Get the full recipe here.

4. Laura in the Kitchen Slow-Roasted Pork Roast With Veggies

With this recipe, you can easily whip up enough pork roast, potatoes, and veggies to serve eight people. We love nothing more than a cooking staple that helps us make multiple dishes in one fell swoop.

Get the full recipe here.

5. Mexico in My Kitchen Tamal de Cazuela (Tamal Casserole)

Is there anything better than warm tamales on a chilly fall or winter day? Filled with chicken and salsa verde, this casserole was made to serve eight people.

Get the full recipe here.

6. Grandbaby Cakes Potato and Squash Gratin

This delicious dish filled with potatoes, butternut squash, and parmesan cheese was designed to serve a total of eight people. Though, we might save an extra serving for ourselves…

Get the full recipe here.

7. Dessert for Two Small Batch Biscuits

This recipe will only take you 35 minutes to make and yields a total of six biscuits. It's quick, perfect for a small party, and is making our mouths water.

Get the full recipe here.

8. Sweet Potato Soul Vegan Lentil Meatloaf

Equal parts cozy and filling, this vegan lentil meatloaf recipe serves six people. Enjoy it with a side of greens and mashed potatoes for a satisfying plant-based holiday meal.

Get the full recipe here.

9. Kawaling Pinoy Slow Cooker Ham With Pineapple

Though this crockpot recipe was created to serve 12 people, it can be adjusted to fit your specific number of guests. Or, you can send everyone home with yummy leftovers.

Get the full recipe here.

10. Cook With Manali Easy Spinach Lasagna

It wouldn't be a party without pasta! This delicious lasagna was created to happily serve six people.

Get the full recipe here.

11. Rasa Malaysia Pumpkin Pie

There's no way we'd forget about dessert. Serving a total of 10 people, this pie is filled with pumpkin that's begging to be topped with whipped cream.

Get the full recipe here.

12. Baking Mischief Small-Batch Snowball Cookies With Kisses

It wouldn't be a holiday party without a plate of cookies and thanks to Baking Mischief, you can easily bake them in a small batch. Bonus: They're filled with Hershey's Kisses.

Get the full recipe here.

13. The Cookie Rookie Cranberry Apple Spiced Cider

Having trouble figuring out how to make drinks for a small crowd? This easy punch is here to save the holi-day. The servings can easily be adjusted on the recipe page and this cider can be made with or without alcohol.

Get the full recipe here.

14. Simply LaKita White Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

If you need to free up some space in the oven, try making these no-bake white chocolate peanut butter cups. The recipe yields enough treats for six people, making it an ideal alternative to big cakes or large batches of cupcakes.

Get the full recipe here.