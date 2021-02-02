11 of the Best Super Bowl Appetizer Ideas

Even if you're not interested in football, the Super Bowl can serve as the perfect excuse to munch on mouthwatering appetizers and snacks. Whether that involves a decadent cheese plate, spicy wings, loaded nachos, or a simple snack mix, we're game. In fact, the more, the better!

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Below, you'll find some of the best Super Bowl appetizer ideas to help you prepare for the big game (even if you don't plan on watching it).

1. A Cozy Kitchen's Cheese Plate for Two

No matter the occasion, you can never go wrong with a cheese plate — especially when it contains nutty, sweet, or pickled sides. This particular version is a great match for a small gathering.

Get the full recipe here.

2. Homemade in the Kitchen's Curry Baked Chicken Wings

It simply wouldn't be the Super Bowl without wings. This recipe creates a batch of 12, which makes it great for sharing.

Get the full recipe here.

3. Table for Two's Charred Poblano and Peppered Bacon Guacamole

This dip can be served with tortilla chips, pita chips, pretzels, and anything else your heart desires.

Get the full recipe here.

4. Mexico in my Kitchen's Mexican Nachos

Featuring refried beans, jalapeños, cheddar cheese, and green onions, these nachos are already making us drool. Just make sure you change the serving slider to account for how many people you're expecting at your gathering.

Advertisement

Get the full recipe here.

5. Kawaling Pinoy's Baked Cheese Shrimp

"Baked cheese shrimp topped with cheese and mayo and baked until golden and bubbly are sure to be everyone's favorite appetizer," writes food blogger Lalaine. We couldn't agree more.

Get the full recipe here.

6. Simply LaKita's Soft Pretzels

This eight-ingredient recipe will give you super soft pretzels and a side of honey mustard sauce. What more could you ask for?

Get the full recipe here.

7. Budget Bytes' Pizza Roll-Ups

At $0.93 per serving, this affordable appetizer option can easily be adjusted for two people or a small crowd (just move the serving slider above the recipe).

Get the full recipe here.

8. Iowa Girl Eats' Small-Batch Chex Mix

This savory, gluten-free Chex Mix recipe only produces four cups of mix, making it ideal for a few people to snack on while watching the game.

Advertisement

Get the full recipe here.

9. Jessica in the Kitchen's Mango Habanero Cauliflower Wings

This vegan recipe takes less than an hour to create and beautifully combines sweet and spicy flavors.

Get the full recipe here.

10. Dessert for Two's Cookie Dough Dip for One

For those moments when you're craving something sweet, this cookie dough dip will hit the spot. Plus, it's also gluten-free!

Get the full recipe here.

11. Cook With Manali's Cinnamon Sugar Tortilla Chips with Nutella Dip

It's chips and dip in dessert form — perfect for those with a sweet tooth on Super Bowl Sunday.

Get the full recipe here.

12. Lemon Tree Dwelling's Jalapeño Popper Pinwheels

These savory pinwheels only require 15 minutes of your time and just six ingredients. Easy peasy!

Get the full recipe here.