11 of the Best Super Bowl Appetizer Ideas

Even if you're not interested in football, the Super Bowl can serve as the perfect excuse to munch on mouthwatering appetizers and snacks. Whether that involves a decadent cheese plate, spicy wings, loaded nachos, or a simple snack mix, we're game. In fact, the more, the better!
Below, you'll find some of the best Super Bowl appetizer ideas to help you prepare for the big game (even if you don't plan on watching it).
1. A Cozy Kitchen's Cheese Plate for Two
No matter the occasion, you can never go wrong with a cheese plate — especially when it contains nutty, sweet, or pickled sides. This particular version is a great match for a small gathering.
2. Homemade in the Kitchen's Curry Baked Chicken Wings
It simply wouldn't be the Super Bowl without wings. This recipe creates a batch of 12, which makes it great for sharing.
3. Table for Two's Charred Poblano and Peppered Bacon Guacamole
This dip can be served with tortilla chips, pita chips, pretzels, and anything else your heart desires.
4. Mexico in my Kitchen's Mexican Nachos
Featuring refried beans, jalapeños, cheddar cheese, and green onions, these nachos are already making us drool. Just make sure you change the serving slider to account for how many people you're expecting at your gathering.
5. Kawaling Pinoy's Baked Cheese Shrimp
"Baked cheese shrimp topped with cheese and mayo and baked until golden and bubbly are sure to be everyone's favorite appetizer," writes food blogger Lalaine. We couldn't agree more.
6. Simply LaKita's Soft Pretzels
This eight-ingredient recipe will give you super soft pretzels and a side of honey mustard sauce. What more could you ask for?
7. Budget Bytes' Pizza Roll-Ups
At $0.93 per serving, this affordable appetizer option can easily be adjusted for two people or a small crowd (just move the serving slider above the recipe).
8. Iowa Girl Eats' Small-Batch Chex Mix
This savory, gluten-free Chex Mix recipe only produces four cups of mix, making it ideal for a few people to snack on while watching the game.
9. Jessica in the Kitchen's Mango Habanero Cauliflower Wings
This vegan recipe takes less than an hour to create and beautifully combines sweet and spicy flavors.
For those moments when you're craving something sweet, this cookie dough dip will hit the spot. Plus, it's also gluten-free!
11. Cook With Manali's Cinnamon Sugar Tortilla Chips with Nutella Dip
It's chips and dip in dessert form — perfect for those with a sweet tooth on Super Bowl Sunday.
12. Lemon Tree Dwelling's Jalapeño Popper Pinwheels
These savory pinwheels only require 15 minutes of your time and just six ingredients. Easy peasy!