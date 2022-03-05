7 Easy Chicken Recipes That Anyone Can Make

There's a lot to love about chicken. Not only is it delicious and affordable, but it's versatile to boot. It can be transformed into a show-stopping meal with minimal ingredients and time, or cooked and placed on top of a simple salad. In other words, you don't need to be a pro to make an extraordinary chicken dish.

Need proof? Ahead, discover seven easy chicken recipes that you'll be sure to make on repeat.

1. My Korean Kitchen's Chicken Bulgogi

This recipe for chicken bulgogi, or Korean barbecue chicken, is as easy as it gets. Simply combine the marinade ingredients, add the chicken, and let everything chill for four hours. Cook the chicken for 10 minutes and you've got a tasty homemade meal.

Get the full recipe here.

2. Rasa Malaysia's Bourbon Chicken

Ready in less than 30 minutes, this bourbon chicken is one for the books. It features tender chicken strips in a flavor-packed homemade sauce. Enjoy it with rice or noodles and veggies of your choice.

Get the full recipe here.

3. A Cozy Kitchen's Arroz con Pollo

Arroz con pollo means "rice with chicken" in Spanish. It's a classic Latin American dish that can be made in a single pan. This particular version, which takes just 35 minutes to cook, calls for red bell peppers, tomatoes, and peas. Yum!

Get the full recipe here.

4. Butter Be Ready's Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings

As it turns out, it's possible to make irresistibly crispy wings in the oven. This easy chicken recipe is proof! For starters, it takes just five (yes, ​five​) minutes to prepare. It also calls for a simple lemon garlic butter sauce that will surely make you drool.

Get the full recipe here.

5. Razzle Dazzle's Chicken Lime and Avocado Soup

If you love zesty dishes, you'll want to add this soup to your rotation. The broth, which is flavored with lime and tomato bouillon, holds a mouthwatering combo of juicy chicken, toasted vermicelli noodles, and creamy avocado.

Get the full recipe here.

6. Busy Cooks' Salt and Pepper Chicken

When it comes to classic ingredients, you can't go wrong with salt and pepper. This chicken recipe, which requires just 25 minutes to make, is the perfect example. Serve it with steamed or fried rice depending on your mood.

Get the full recipe here.

7. Salt and Lavender's Easy Chicken Piccata

The next time you're craving homemade comfort food, make this 25-minute chicken piccata. It consists of juicy chicken breasts coated in a delectable lemon caper sauce. What's more, it can be served with a myriad of sides, including roasted veggies or pasta.

Get the full recipe here.