This One-Pan Chicken Recipe Is Marriage Proposal Material

Equal parts easy and elegant, this one-pan "marry me" chicken will impress your guests. And for good reason, too — it consists of succulent chicken swimming in an herby and creamy sauce. It also calls for Parmesan cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, and olives (aka three ingredients that always work well together).
For the record, "marry me" chicken is the actual name of this dinner recipe. It was allegedly created by Delish editors and the idea is reminiscent of Glamour magazine editor Kim Bonnell's "engagement chicken." Basically, it's said that the dish is so good that it will get you a marriage proposal! Now, we can't personally vouch for such outcomes ... but we can guarantee that your taste buds will adore this meal.
Our version of "marry me" chicken calls for olives and spinach, but you can omit them if you wish. It also uses chicken thighs, though you're welcome to use skinless chicken breasts for a lighter version. Finally, you'll need an oven-safe skillet, as you'll sear the chicken on the stovetop before finishing it in the oven.
One batch yields four servings. Read on for the full recipe.
How to Make "Marry Me" Chicken
Things You'll Need
4 chicken thighs or breasts
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons butter
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon dried thyme
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
1/4 teaspoon paprika
1/2 cup heavy cream or half and half
3/4 cup chicken broth
1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes, sliced
1/4 cup olives, sliced
2 cups baby spinach (optional)
Lemon, for garnish (optional)
Tip
You can serve this "marry me" chicken with pasta, rice, mashed potatoes, salad, and/or dinner rolls. It can also be enjoyed on its own.
Step 1
Sprinkle half the salt, pepper, and paprika on one side of the chicken. Flip and repeat.
Step 2
In a cast iron pan or other oven-safe skillet, heat the olive oil. Sear the chicken on each side until golden brown, about four to five minutes.
Transfer the chicken to a separate plate and set aside. If you'd like, let the pan cool slightly and wipe away the excess oil.
Step 3
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.
Melt the butter in the pan. Add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds.
Step 4
Add the chicken broth. Use a spatula to deglaze the pan.
Step 5
To the pan, add heavy cream, Parmesan cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, onion powder, red pepper flakes, dried thyme, and dried oregano.
Step 6
Stir well. Simmer for six to eight minutes, or until thick.
Step 7
Return the chicken to the pan. Bake for 20 to 22 minutes, or until the internal temperature of the chicken reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit.
If you're using spinach, add it to the pan three to five minutes before it's time to remove the chicken from the oven. After taking out the chicken, stir the spinach into the sauce until wilted.
Tip
If using chicken breasts, you may need to reduce the baking time. Start checking the chicken's internal temperature after 15 minutes.
Marriage proposal or not, this dish will seriously hit the spot. Enjoy!