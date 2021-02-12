11 Valentine’s Day Dinner Recipes That Won’t Make You Stress-Sweat

If you're having trouble picking out a Valentine's Day gift this year, why not go with the gift of a homemade dinner? Even if you're celebrating solo, this could also be a great way to show yourself some love. While the idea of preparing an entire dinner for one or two can be daunting, it doesn't have to be — there are a bunch of recipes out there that make it as easy as pie.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

To help you plan ahead, we'll be featuring some of our favorite stress-free Valentine's Day dinner ideas.

1. Grandbaby Cakes' Maple-Glazed Salmon

With a side of steamed veggies or rice, this 30-minute salmon is bound to impress.

Get the full recipe here.

2. Sweet Potato Soul's Wild Mushroom and Leek Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

This vegan dinner takes less than an hour to make and pairs perfectly with a side salad.

Get the full recipe here.

3. The Hungry Hutch's Honey Mustard Baked Chicken

With six ingredients and just 55 minutes of your time, you can have this sweet and tangy chicken at your table.

Get the full recipe here.

4. Darius Cooks' Quick Lobster and Shrimp Scampi

If you're looking for an elegant, luxe Valentine's Day dinner — shrimp ​and​ lobster? Yes, please! — this is it.

Advertisement

Get the full recipe here.

5. Kawaling Pinoy's Pork Siomai (Steamed Pork Dumplings)

If you have a steamer basket on hand, this flavorful meal will only take you 40 minutes to make. It would also be a great meal for you and your valentine to make together.

Get the full recipe here.

6. Playful Cooking's Portuguese Spiced Clams

These spiced clams will take you a total of 15 minutes to make. That's right — only 15 minutes.

Get the full recipe here.

7. Pinch of Yum's Brown Butter Scallops With Parmesan Risotto

In just 30 minutes, both you and your valentine can have a plate full of delicious risotto with yummy scallops. Brown butter and Parmesan sounds like a combination made in heaven.

Get the full recipe here.

8. Once Upon A Chef's Pan-Seared Steak

Nothing says "I love you" like a homemade steak. This would also be great with roasted potatoes.

Advertisement

Get the full recipe here.

9. The Endless Meal's One-Pot Vegan Pasta With Spicy Sun-Dried Tomato Sauce

In addition to being a one-pot vegan meal, this recipe can also be gluten-free (just switch out the pasta and breadcrumbs).

Get the full recipe here.

10. Muy Bueno Cookbook's Easy Chicken Mole

You simply can't go wrong with mole — a rich, spicy sauce flavored with chocolate — on Valentine's Day. That is especially the case with this chicken recipe that only takes 45 minutes to whip up.

Get the full recipe here.

11. Kitchen Confession's Potato Pizza

When you combine pizza dough with potatoes, cheese, and thyme, what you get is a dreamy meal anyone would drool over. Plus, it will take you only an hour to make this dish and would be fun for two to make together on a date.

Get the full recipe here.