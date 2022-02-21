The 7 Best Breakfast Taco Recipes

The best part about waking up is definitely breakfast — especially when you have the time to make a more involved meal. Yet, even if you have have just a few extra minutes, you can still make delicious breakfast tacos that will hit the spot. Whether they're vegan, vegetarian, or contain meat, there are plenty of breakfast tacos out there to try.
1. Jessica in the Kitchen's Easy Southwestern Tofu Scramble Breakfast Tacos
This 30-minute vegan tofu scramble can be enjoyed on its own or within a breakfast taco topped with roasted potatoes, avocado, and whatever else you're craving first thing in the morning.
2. A Cozy Kitchen's Breakfast Tacos
Eggs, potatoes, bacon, avocado, radish, and crumbly cheese come together to make a quintessential breakfast taco full of texture and flavor.
3. Muy Bueno Cookbook's Migas Breakfast Tacos
This cheesy egg taco recipe includes crisp tortilla pieces to provide an extra crunch. You can make this breakfast in just 12 minutes.
4. Dora's Table's Vegan Potato and Chorizo Tacos
Vegan chorizo and potatoes join together in warm corn tortillas and are topped with salsa. This makes for a flavorful 30-minute meal we'd have for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.
5. Sweet Life's Machacado Breakfast Tacos
Machacado is salted dried beef and in these tacos, it is combined with eggs, diced onion, salsa verde, and sliced avocado. Perfect for a hearty breakfast before a busy day.
6. Marisa Moore's Easy Black Bean Breakfast Tacos
If you prefer your tacos to be filled with black beans, this is the recipe for you. In addition to beans, the 10-minute recipe contains onion, garlic, chipotle powder, avocado, salsa, and cilantro.
7. My Latina Table's Tex-Mex Breakfast Tacos
These 25-minute Tex-Mex tacos contain it all: sausage, eggs, tomatoes, red potatoes, cheese, parsley. A yummy combo of Mexican and American breakfast flavors.