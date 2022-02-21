The 7 Best Breakfast Taco Recipes

The best part about waking up is definitely breakfast — especially when you have the time to make a more involved meal. Yet, even if you have have just a few extra minutes, you can still make delicious breakfast tacos that will hit the spot. Whether they're vegan, vegetarian, or contain meat, there are plenty of breakfast tacos out there to try.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

1. Jessica in the Kitchen's Easy Southwestern Tofu Scramble Breakfast Tacos

This 30-minute vegan tofu scramble can be enjoyed on its own or within a breakfast taco topped with roasted potatoes, avocado, and whatever else you're craving first thing in the morning.

Get the full recipe here.

2. A Cozy Kitchen's Breakfast Tacos

Eggs, potatoes, bacon, avocado, radish, and crumbly cheese come together to make a quintessential breakfast taco full of texture and flavor.

Get the full recipe here.

3. Muy Bueno Cookbook's Migas Breakfast Tacos

This cheesy egg taco recipe includes crisp tortilla pieces to provide an extra crunch. You can make this breakfast in just 12 minutes.

Get the full recipe here.

4. Dora's Table's Vegan Potato and Chorizo Tacos

Vegan chorizo and potatoes join together in warm corn tortillas and are topped with salsa. This makes for a flavorful 30-minute meal we'd have for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

Advertisement

Get the full recipe here.

5. Sweet Life's Machacado Breakfast Tacos

Machacado is salted dried beef and in these tacos, it is combined with eggs, diced onion, salsa verde, and sliced avocado. Perfect for a hearty breakfast before a busy day.

Get the full recipe here.

6. Marisa Moore's Easy Black Bean Breakfast Tacos

If you prefer your tacos to be filled with black beans, this is the recipe for you. In addition to beans, the 10-minute recipe contains onion, garlic, chipotle powder, avocado, salsa, and cilantro.

Get the full recipe here.

7. My Latina Table's Tex-Mex Breakfast Tacos

These 25-minute Tex-Mex tacos contain it all: sausage, eggs, tomatoes, red potatoes, cheese, parsley. A yummy combo of Mexican and American breakfast flavors.

Get the full recipe here.