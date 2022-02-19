11 Vegan Cheese Recipes That Are Really Grate

Whether you're vegan or are simply interested in dairy-free food options, there are a plethora of vegan cheese recipes out there. And yes, you can even make specific cheeses like ricotta, Parmesan, nacho cheese, and mascarpone to use whether you're cooking, baking, or assembling a quick snack. With the following recipes, we will show you the way.
1. Ela Vegan's Parmesan Cheese
With just seven ingredients and five minutes of your time, you too can have vegan Parmesan cheese on hand.
2. Loving It Vegan's Cheddar Cheese
This firm, sliceable cheddar cheese features a robust smoky red pepper flavor. Oh, and it only takes 20 minutes to whip up (just make sure you have a round dish on hand!).
3. Zardyplant's Vegan Brie
This creamy vegan Brie can also be made nut-free and soy-free for those with allergies.
4. Nora Cooks' All-Purpose Vegan Cheese Sauce
This cheese sauce can be used on nachos, veggies, pizzas, and more. It's also made without nuts and takes five minutes to come together.
5. From My Bowl's Vegan Ricotta
Perfect for a homemade lasagna, this seven-ingredient tangy ricotta made with tofu, cashews, lemon, and nutritional yeast is the stuff of dairy-free dreams.
6. Jessica in the Kitchen's Vegan Cream Cheese
This smooth vegan cream cheese is basically asking to be spread on a warm toasted bagel.
7. School Night Vegan's Mozzarella
Yes, it melts, browns, and stretches! We know what we're adding to our next pizza.
8. The Edgy Veg's Vegan Feta
In 10 minutes, you can have vegan feta cheese that's as crumbly and salty as the real thing.
9. The Banana Diaries' Vegan Mascarpone
Within this vegan tiramisu recipe, you'll find a five-ingredient vegan mascarpone. And hey, while you're at it, why not treat yourself to a tiramisu?
10. Full of Plants' Hickory-Smoked Vegan Cheese
Food blogger Thomas describes this seven-ingredient recipe as "aged cashew cheese that is really smoked over hickory wood chips." Who can resist a cheese packed with smoky flavors?
11. One Arab Vegan's Tofu Halloumi
Halloumi is a firm white cheese from Cyprus and One Arab Vegan makes her version with tofu, mint, lemon, and nutritional yeast.