11 Vegan Cheese Recipes That Are Really Grate

Whether you're vegan or are simply interested in dairy-free food options, there are a plethora of vegan cheese recipes out there. And yes, you can even make ​specific​ cheeses like ricotta, Parmesan, nacho cheese, and mascarpone to use whether you're cooking, baking, or assembling a quick snack. With the following recipes, we will show you the way.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

1. Ela Vegan's Parmesan Cheese

With just seven ingredients and five minutes of your time, you too can have vegan Parmesan cheese on hand.

Get the full recipe here.

2. Loving It Vegan's Cheddar Cheese

This firm, sliceable cheddar cheese features a robust smoky red pepper flavor. Oh, and it only takes 20 minutes to whip up (just make sure you have a round dish on hand!).

Get the full recipe here.

3. Zardyplant's Vegan Brie

This creamy vegan Brie can also be made nut-free and soy-free for those with allergies.

Get the full recipe here.

4. Nora Cooks' All-Purpose Vegan Cheese Sauce

This cheese sauce can be used on nachos, veggies, pizzas, and more. It's also made without nuts and takes five minutes to come together.

Advertisement

Get the full recipe here.

5. From My Bowl's Vegan Ricotta

Perfect for a homemade lasagna, this seven-ingredient tangy ricotta made with tofu, cashews, lemon, and nutritional yeast is the stuff of dairy-free dreams.

Get the full recipe here.

6. Jessica in the Kitchen's Vegan Cream Cheese

This smooth vegan cream cheese is basically asking to be spread on a warm toasted bagel.

Get the full recipe here.

7. School Night Vegan's Mozzarella

Yes, it melts, browns, ​and​ stretches! We know what we're adding to our next pizza.

Get the full recipe here.

8. The Edgy Veg's Vegan Feta

In 10 minutes, you can have vegan feta cheese that's as crumbly and salty as the real thing.

Advertisement

Get the full recipe here.

9. The Banana Diaries' Vegan Mascarpone

Within this vegan tiramisu recipe, you'll find a five-ingredient vegan mascarpone. And hey, while you're at it, why not treat yourself to a tiramisu?

Get the full recipe here.

10. Full of Plants' Hickory-Smoked Vegan Cheese

Food blogger Thomas describes this seven-ingredient recipe as "aged cashew cheese that is really smoked over hickory wood chips." Who can resist a cheese packed with smoky flavors?

Get the full recipe here.

11. One Arab Vegan's Tofu Halloumi

Halloumi is a firm white cheese from Cyprus and One Arab Vegan makes her version with tofu, mint, lemon, and nutritional yeast.

Get the full recipe here.