This Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup Casserole Is Easy Comfort Food at Its Best

When it comes to classic food combos, you truly can't go wrong with grilled cheese and tomato soup. Not only is the pairing easy to make, but it's downright delicious too. In fact, we love this duo so much that we used it as inspo for our latest casserole recipe: a grilled cheese and tomato soup bake.

This casserole starts with a condensed tomato soup that's made from scratch. Of course, you can use the canned stuff if you're short on time — but we recommend taking the DIY route if you can (it's easier than you'd think!). That way, you can control the flavors and ingredients based on your taste buds. It also takes just 10 minutes to make.

From there, the condensed tomato soup is layered with bread and cheese, then baked to perfection. The finished dish is reminiscent of a pizza or lasagna, but with sliced bread instead. What's more, it's a useful alternative to making multiple grilled cheese sandwiches in a skillet.

By the way, you can use any cheese you like. We wanted to make our version somewhat fancy, so we used smoked cheddar and gruyere from the fine cheese section of the supermarket. However, you're welcome to use standard sliced cheese, especially if you want that traditional grilled cheese look.

Read on to learn how to make a grilled cheese and tomato soup bake, plus tips for making it your own.

How to Make Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup Casserole

Things You'll Need 9 to 12 bread slices

2 cups shredded smoked cheddar cheese

2 cups shredded gruyere cheese

8 ounces canned tomato sauce

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 tablespoon sugar

1/2 cup half and half

1 tablespoon flour

1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter

1 teaspoon ground oregano

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

Small bunch of basil (optional)

Tip You'll need nine to 12 pieces of bread, depending on the size of the slices and your casserole dish. For our bake, we used seeded Italian bread and a 9-by-13-inch dish.

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Grease a large casserole dish with butter. Cut each slice of bread in half, then liberally spread butter on each side. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Step 2 Place a single layer of buttered bread in the casserole dish. Set aside. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Step 3 In a pan over medium heat, melt 1 tablespoon of butter. Add 1 tablespoon of flour and whisk until thick and combined. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Step 4 Add the tomato sauce, tomato paste, sugar, half and half, and spices. Stir well and simmer for five to eight minutes, or until thick and combined. Taste and adjust the spices as necessary. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Step 5 Spread the condensed tomato soup on top of the bread. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Tip If you'd like, save a few tablespoons of condensed tomato soup to spread on top of the bake. Step 6 Add 1 1/2 cups each of shredded smoked cheddar and gruyere on top of the bread. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Step 7 Top with another layer of buttered bread. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Step 8 Spread the leftover condensed tomato soup, if using, on top. Garnish with the remaining shredded cheese. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Step 9 Bake for 30 to 40 minutes, uncovered. The dish is ready once the cheese is bubbling and the bread is golden brown and crispy. Remember, every oven is different, so be sure to keep a close watch on it. Top with sliced basil, if you'd like. Serve warm. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Enjoy!