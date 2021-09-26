This Lemon Parmesan Sheet Pan Gnocchi Recipe Is a Busy Weeknight Essential

Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez

When you've got things to do and places to be, simply thinking about dinner can feel like a task. This is especially true if you work odd hours or have little ones at home. That said, it's worth adding a few sheet pan meals to your repertoire of weeknight dinners. Not only do sheet pan recipes require minimal prep time, but they're also easy to clean up. It's a win-win in our book.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

If you're looking for inspo, try this lemon Parmesan sheet pan gnocchi with vegetables. Yes, you read that right — gnocchi! As it turns out, you can cook shelf-stable gnocchi in the oven. This method creates slightly crispy orbs of potato goodness with a chewy inside. Better yet, you can roast the gnocchi alongside vegetables, resulting in a delicious and flavorful meal.

Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez

On that note, lemon works well with myriad vegetables, so feel free to experiment. Our sheet pan gnocchi features juicy grape tomatoes, crunchy broccoli, and meaty baby bella mushrooms. Other veggies, like asparagus and carrots, would be just as tasty. Just be sure to cut the vegetables into evenly sized pieces so they cook at the same rate.

Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez

Finally, although this sheet pan gnocchi is excellent on its own, it can be served with other ingredients you might have on hand. For example, try tossing the finished dish with chicken and/or leafy greens. Want to make it dairy-free? Use plant-based Parmesan cheese or skip it altogether.

Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez

Read on to learn how to make lemon Parmesan sheet pan gnocchi with veggies, just in time for dinner.

Advertisement

Lemon Parmesan Sheet Pan Gnocchi With Vegetables

Things You'll Need 16 ounces shelf-stable gnocchi

2 cups grape tomatoes, sliced

2 cups baby bella mushrooms, sliced

2 cups broccoli florets

1 lemon, juiced

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

3 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

3 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for sheet pan

1/2 cup shredded Parmesan, plus more for garnish

Lemon slices, for garnish

Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez

Tip Be sure to use shelf-stable gnocchi. You can find it in the pasta section of the grocery store.

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit and grease a baking sheet. Add the lemon juice, oil, salt, pepper, garlic powder, red pepper flakes, and chopped parsley in a bowl. Whisk to combine. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Step 2 In a large bowl, toss the gnocchi, vegetables, lemon juice mixture, and shredded Parmesan cheese. Mix until the gnocchi and veggies are evenly coated. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Step 3 To the greased sheet pan, add the gnocchi and vegetables in an even layer. Top with lemon slices, if you'd like. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Step 4 Roast for 25 to 30 minutes, or until the gnocchi is plump and slightly crispy and the vegetables are lightly charred. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Step 5 Top with more Parmesan cheese and fresh parsley, then serve immediately. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez And just like that, you have an easy sheet pan dinner.