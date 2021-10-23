These "Knitted" Pumpkin Spice Toaster Pastries Are Insta-Ready

Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez

Sure, pumpkin spice lattes are delicious — but have you ever tried pumpkin spice toaster pastries? And no, we're not talking about the store-bought packaged kind. We're referring to homemade pumpkin spice tarts, a tasty autumn treat that's as cozy as the season itself.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The following recipe explains how to create just that. Made with buttery pie crust dough and creamy pumpkin puree, these toaster pastries are wonderfully easy to make. The recipe also features a charming "knitted" pattern and leaf cutouts, because what's a fall treat without a bit of seasonal flair?

Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez

Since this particular toaster pastry recipe doesn't call for icing, it's less sweet than the traditional variety. This also lets the pumpkin filling and decorative elements shine on their own. However, if you still want to add icing, simply thin out store-bought or homemade icing with a bit of milk. Drizzle it on the toaster pastries, then dig in.

Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez

Either way, this autumn recipe is downright delicious. Here's how to make pumpkin spice toaster pastries, just in time for fall.

How to Make Pumpkin Spice Toaster Pastries

Things You'll Need 2 refrigerated pie crusts

1 cup canned pumpkin puree

3 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon maple syrup (or more brown sugar)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1/4 teaspoon salt

Flour, for rolling dough

1 egg, lightly beaten, with a splash of water

Leaf pie crust cutters or mini cookie cutters

Engraved rolling pin, optional

Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez

Tip Be sure to use pumpkin puree, not pumpkin pie filling. Also, let the pie crusts sit at room temperature for 10 to 15 minutes before rolling. This will make them easier to work with.

Step 1 In a bowl, combine the pumpkin puree, brown sugar, maple syrup, vanilla extract, pumpkin pie spice, and salt. Stir until fully combined, then set aside. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Step 2 Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. You may need to use more than one baking sheet, depending on its size. Advertisement Sprinkle flour on a flat surface. Using a regular rolling pin, roll out the pie crust dough into an oval, about 12 inches wide. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Step 3 Using a knife or pizza cutter, slice the dough in half, lengthwise. Slice it in half again, widthwise, to create four segments. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Step 4 On each side of the lengthwise center line, slice a vertical cut. Aim to make each cut about halfway from the lengthwise center line. This will create eight rectangles. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Tip Don't worry if the rectangles vary in size. You can always trim them. Additionally, you can re-roll the dough and try slicing it again. Step 5 Trim the dough so that the edges are straight. Repeat with the second pie crust, so that you have 16 rectangles in total. Set aside half the rectangles, along with the scraps. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Step 6 Place the other half of rectangles on a lightly floured surface. You will be adding decorative details to these pieces. Advertisement Roll the engraved rolling pin across the top of each rectangle. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Tip We used a pottery rolling pin by Etsy seller MKMPotteryTools. The pin features a cozy "knitted" design. However, you can use any engraved rolling pin you'd like (or none at all). Step 7 Press a leaf pie crust cutter or mini cookie cutter into the center of each rectangle. Save the cutout dough to be re-rolled with the other scraps. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Step 8 Alternatively, you can use a small sharp knife to carve out leaves. This requires a bit more patience and handiwork, but it's just as pretty! Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Step 9 Place a non-decorated rectangle on the floured surface. Add 1 to 2 tablespoons of pumpkin filling to the center, about 1/2 inches from the edge, depending on the size of the rectangle. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Step 10 Place the decorative piece on top. Trim the edges, if needed. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Step 11 Using a fork, seal the edges. Advertisement Repeat with the remaining rectangles. Re-roll the scraps and make another one or two toaster pastries. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Step 12 Place the finished toaster pastries on the baking sheet. Brush the tops with egg wash, applying it in an even layer. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Step 13 Bake the toaster pastries for 12 to 15 minutes, or until golden brown. The appropriate baking time will depend on your oven and the size of your toaster pastries, as well as the exact thickness of the dough. For best results, start checking the toaster pastries around 9 or 10 minutes. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Transfer the toaster pastries to a wire rack to cool. To store leftovers, keep them in an air-tight container in the refrigerator. To reheat, warm the toaster pastries in the toaster or microwave for about 10 seconds.