These Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies Are the Best Last-Minute Holiday Gift

When it comes to dessert, chocolate chip cookies are undoubtedly a classic treat. And while you can't go wrong with a simple recipe, there's something special about chocolate chip cookies with extra fixings. This particular version is the perfect example, as it features not only browned butter, but cranberries and walnuts too. The result is a wonderfully rich and "toasted" flavor, which is perfect for the holidays.

If you're new to browning butter, you'll be glad to know that it's delightfully easy to do. The trick is to keep a close watch on the butter as it cooks, since it can quickly burn if you're not careful. It also helps to use a light-colored skillet so you can easily see the butter turning golden brown.

This recipe yields 28 to 32 cookies. Also, they're ​super​ chunky, so feel free to adjust the add-ins according to your preference. For example, you can add more cranberries and less chocolate, if that's your style. Another option is to use other nuts — like pecans or almonds — in place of walnuts.

Whether you're hosting a festive gathering or looking for a last-minute edible gift, these holiday cookies are sure to please. Read on for the full recipe.

How to Make Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies With Cranberries and Walnuts

Things You'll Need 1 cup unsalted butter (2 sticks)

1 cup dark brown sugar

1/2 cup white sugar

2 large eggs, room temperature

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups chocolate chips

1 1/4 cups dried cranberries

1 1/4 cups chopped walnuts

Sea salt, for topping (optional)

Step 1 In a skillet over medium heat, melt the butter. Cook until brown, about five to eight minutes, stirring frequently. The butter is ready once it smells slightly nutty and toasted.

Tip As mentioned earlier, be sure to use a light-colored skillet so you can see when the butter is turning brown. Also, it will foam as the liquid evaporates; this is totally normal. The butter will quickly brown after this point.

Step 2 Carefully remove the skillet from the heat and pour the melted butter into a large heat-safe mixing bowl. Let it cool for 20 to 30 minutes.

Step 3 Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. Once the butter has cooled, add the brown and white sugars. Beat until creamy and combined.

Step 4 Add the eggs and vanilla extract. Beat until just combined, taking care to avoid over-mixing.

Step 5 In a separate bowl, combine the dry ingredients (all-purpose flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt).

Step 6 Add one-third of the dry ingredients to the butter-egg mixture, then beat until just combined. Again, be sure to avoid over-mixing.

Step 7 Repeat with the rest of the dry ingredients, adding one-third at a time and beating the dough after each addition.

Tip The dough should feel tacky, but not sticky. If it's too sticky, add more flour, one tablespoon at a time.

Step 8 Once the dough has formed, fold in the chocolate chips, dried cranberries, and walnuts. Feel free to add more or less of these ingredients, depending on your preference.

Step 9 Form the dough into balls, about 1 to 1 ½ inches wide. Place on the baking sheets about 2 inches apart. Press sea salt onto the top of each ball, if you'd like.

Step 10 Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, or until golden brown and the edges are slightly crispy. Remember that every oven is different, so keep a close watch on the cookies as they bake. Let cool slightly before serving.

If you're giving these cookies as a gift, simply wrap them up in a box with wax paper and tie it with a bow!