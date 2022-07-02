This No-Bake Blueberry Cream Freezer Pie Is Perfect for Summer Holidays

If you'd like to avoid using the oven at all costs, follow the recipe as is. However, the crust — which is normally baked — might not hold together as well. That being said, if keeping the crust together is a top priority, you can bake the crust at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 to 12 minutes, or until golden brown, and let it cool completely. Another option is to use a pre-made, store-bought graham cracker crust to skip the oven altogether.