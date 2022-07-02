This No-Bake Blueberry Cream Freezer Pie Is Perfect for Summer Holidays

By Kirsten Nunez July 2, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez
See More Photos

During the summer months, no-bake desserts can be an actual lifesaver. After all, when you simply just ​can't​ with the oven, there's nothing better than creating a sweet treat without heat. Luckily, there are plenty of no-bake recipes to choose from — including this blueberry cream freezer pie.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

To make this delectable dessert, all you need to do is blend blueberries, yogurt, cream cheese, and sugar in a food processor. Next, fold in the whipped cream, then freeze the mixture in a graham cracker pie crust. After just a few hours, you'll have a homemade blueberry cream pie that's equal parts beautiful and cool.

Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez
See More Photos

What's more, if you're making this freezer pie around July 4th, you can garnish the pie with strawberries, blueberries, and whipped cream to create a red, white, and blue theme. Pretty fun, right?

Advertisement

One pie will yield about eight servings, depending on how you cut it.

How to Make Graham Cracker Pie Crust

Things You'll Need

  • 1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs

  • 1/4 cup light or dark brown sugar

  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature, sliced or cubed

  • Unsalted butter or baking spray, for greasing

Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez
See More Photos

Tip

To prepare the crumbs ahead of time, break up the graham crackers and add them to a blender or food processor. You'll need approximately 10 graham cracker sheets to make 1 1/2 cups of crumbs.

Step 1

In a food processor, combine the graham cracker crumbs, brown sugar, and butter. Process until combined and the crumbs clump together like wet sand.

Advertisement

Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez
See More Photos

Step 2

Grease a deep pie dish. Press the graham cracker crumb mixture along the bottom and sides, making sure to create a flat, even layer. You can use the bottom of a measuring cup to do this.

Advertisement

Place the pie crust in the freezer for at least 30 minutes.

Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez
See More Photos

Tip

If you'd like to avoid using the oven at all costs, follow the recipe as is. However, the crust — which is normally baked — might not hold together as well. That being said, if keeping the crust together is a top priority, you can bake the crust at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 to 12 minutes, or until golden brown, and let it cool completely. Another option is to use a pre-made, store-bought graham cracker crust to skip the oven altogether.

How to Make Blueberry Cream Freezer Pie

Things You'll Need

  • 2 cups fresh blueberries

  • 1 cup plain yogurt

  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar

  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

  • 8 ounces cream cheese, softened

  • 8 ounces frozen whipped topping, thawed

  • Blueberries and strawberries, for topping

  • Shredded or grated coconut, for topping

  • Whipped cream, for topping

Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez
See More Photos

Tip

You can also use thawed frozen blueberries.

Step 1

In a food processor or blender, add the blueberries, yogurt, sugar, and vanilla extract. Puree until just combined and the blueberries are pulverized.

Advertisement

Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez
See More Photos

Step 2

Add the softened cream cheese. Blend until combined and no chunks of cream cheese remain. The mixture should be thick and somewhat fluffy.

Advertisement

Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez
See More Photos

Step 3

Transfer the blueberry mixture to a large bowl. Add the whipped topping and fold it in with a spatula. The whipped topping will likely start to melt, but this is okay.

Advertisement

To give the pie a marbled appearance, fold the mixture several times until you like how it looks. But if you want to the pie to have a solid lavender color, keep folding the mixture until it's completely combined (but try to avoid overmixing).

Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez
See More Photos

Step 4

Transfer the blueberry filling to the cooled pie crust. Use a spatula to smooth out the top.

Advertisement

Cover and freeze the pie for at least four hours, or until solid.

Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez
See More Photos

Step 5

Before serving, let the pie sit at room temperature for 20 minutes. Top with strawberries, blueberries, whipped cream, and/or shredded coconut just before slicing.

Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez
See More Photos

However, keep in mind that whipped cream melts quickly, even when it's on a cold pie. To prevent this, you can add whipped cream to each individual slice just before serving.

Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez
See More Photos

Happy summer!

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy